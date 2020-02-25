CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Amberleigh Rhea Curtis, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Joshua Carl King, 27, Charlestown, court order return
Joshua Brian Wolfe, 29, New Albany, residential entry
Michale Allen Craig, 41, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)
James M. Fry, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Andrew Scott Whitaker, 23, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Vincent Pearson Young, 28, Brownsburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Terry Lee Cochran, 52, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Mellisa Sue Stinson, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gregory R. Wilkerson, 30, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Thomas Queen, 31, Louisville, battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), disorderly conduct
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Chase Q. Miles, 24, New Albany, warrant
Dymon A. White, 18, New Albany, warrant
Jamar D. Marks, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jordan E. Stives, 25, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance
Michael A. Humphrey, 21, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Travis M. Ruby, 33, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Cindy K. White, 57, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
