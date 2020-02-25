Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Amberleigh Rhea Curtis, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Joshua Carl King, 27, Charlestown, court order return

Joshua Brian Wolfe, 29, New Albany, residential entry

Michale Allen Craig, 41, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)

James M. Fry, 57, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Andrew Scott Whitaker, 23, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Vincent Pearson Young, 28, Brownsburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Terry Lee Cochran, 52, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Mellisa Sue Stinson, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gregory R. Wilkerson, 30, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Thomas Queen, 31, Louisville, battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), disorderly conduct

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Chase Q. Miles, 24, New Albany, warrant

Dymon A. White, 18, New Albany, warrant

Jamar D. Marks, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jordan E. Stives, 25, Louisville, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance

Michael A. Humphrey, 21, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Travis M. Ruby, 33, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Cindy K. White, 57, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

