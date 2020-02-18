Jail Activity Stock
BOOKED-IN

Brianne Jean Miller, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Andrea Karlene Calihan, 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Andreas V. Cruse, 23, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

William Jeff Beckort, 42, Richland, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, refusal to identify

Aaron M. Mooney, 22, Louisville, carrying handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Destinee N. Gaines, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Thomas A. Johnston, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Bruce Ramsey, 59, Jeffersonville, intimidation, criminal recklessness with weapon, battery (no injury)

George Daniel Leach, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Timothy Emmanuel Edwards Jr., 35, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed

RELEASED

Emmanuel Gutierrez, 51, Louisville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, refusal to identify

Rickie Lewis Stovall Jr., 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

BOOKED-IN

Jeremy A. McCutcheon, 43, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County

Rachael R. Black, 36, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Mark A. Carothers, 30, Sellersburg, possession of syringe, auto theft

Cain G. Mathewson, 24, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance

Kevin L. Whitler, 33, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Cameron A. Gettelfinger, 27, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Vanessa R. Presley, 31, no address listed, residential entry, unauthorized entry, resisting law enforcement

Gary W. Schuler, 25, Memphis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County

Aaron R. Reese, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, (endangerment), driving while intoxicated ( refusal), reckless driving

Jalen D. Forrest, 26, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Marshall T. Alexander, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Chelsea A. Nichols, 32, Jeffersonville, theft

Renata K. Ritz, 47, Salem, operating without receiving a license

