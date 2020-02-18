BOOKED-IN
Brianne Jean Miller, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Andrea Karlene Calihan, 39, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Andreas V. Cruse, 23, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
William Jeff Beckort, 42, Richland, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, refusal to identify
Aaron M. Mooney, 22, Louisville, carrying handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Destinee N. Gaines, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Thomas A. Johnston, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Bruce Ramsey, 59, Jeffersonville, intimidation, criminal recklessness with weapon, battery (no injury)
George Daniel Leach, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Timothy Emmanuel Edwards Jr., 35, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed
RELEASED
Emmanuel Gutierrez, 51, Louisville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, refusal to identify
Rickie Lewis Stovall Jr., 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
BOOKED-IN
Jeremy A. McCutcheon, 43, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County
Rachael R. Black, 36, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Mark A. Carothers, 30, Sellersburg, possession of syringe, auto theft
Cain G. Mathewson, 24, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance
Kevin L. Whitler, 33, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Cameron A. Gettelfinger, 27, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Vanessa R. Presley, 31, no address listed, residential entry, unauthorized entry, resisting law enforcement
Gary W. Schuler, 25, Memphis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County
Aaron R. Reese, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, (endangerment), driving while intoxicated ( refusal), reckless driving
Jalen D. Forrest, 26, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Marshall T. Alexander, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Chelsea A. Nichols, 32, Jeffersonville, theft
Renata K. Ritz, 47, Salem, operating without receiving a license
