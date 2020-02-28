Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Gregory John Balimer, 33, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Hannah M. Goforth, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Osbaldo Zarazua-Arvizu, 28, Sellersburg, operator never licensed

Antonio Lamone Tharp Sr., 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Sara Jean Dunn, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

John Henry Hostetler, 19, Marysville, warrant (felony)

Roxanne Katherine Austin, 44, Charlestown, theft

Marvin Lewis Jr., 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Maxwell Frederick Lin, 29, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Chloe Rene Jenkins, 40, Jeffersonville, battery with moderate bodily injury, domestic battery with injury, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Byron Joseph Dishman, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Keith Deshon Ware Jr., 22, Ft. Campbell, KY, driving while intoxicated, synthetic urine

Timothy N. Tabler, 29, Borden, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only)

Stephanie Nicole Little, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Donald Wayne Willis, 41, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, violation of court order

Lee Dominick Gore, 22, Louisville, theft, resisting law enforcement

Christian Michael Izynski, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kalen Keith Dean, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Rupendra K. Atif, 41, Georgetown, hold for U.S. Marshal

Jessica Bea O'Neal, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica Diane Borders, 37, Brandenburg, KY, warrant (felony)

Mark J. Jefferson Jr., 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Chaz Lamar Easley, 29, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Nikcholas Adam Rogg, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

April Rene Snyder, 36, New Albany, theft, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Amy Gail Southerland, 33, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of use of Legend Drug or Precursor

RELEASED

Lee Angelique Ishie, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Brian Keith Maggard, 33, Henryville, possession of paraphernalia

Jordan Shamel Webb, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Violet Grubbs, 52, New Albany, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Nora L. Cordova, 62, no address listed, trespass

Brooke M. Barcenas Magos, 33, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Randall L. Bracey, 45, no address listed, warrant (court order transfer)

Tamara L. Atkins, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

William R. Sturm, 57, English, warrant (failure to appear)

Rachel R. English, 31, Elizabeth, warrant (violation of parole)

Bruce O. Plaiss, 59, New Albany, operating a vehicle (habitual traffic violator)

Tyler J. Broy, 29, Utica, warrant (failure to appear)

Ashley K. Kochert, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Cody W. Winters, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County and Orange counties

Seth A. Bowerman, 25, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Anthony L. Dowell, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant

