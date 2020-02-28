CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gregory John Balimer, 33, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Hannah M. Goforth, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Osbaldo Zarazua-Arvizu, 28, Sellersburg, operator never licensed
Antonio Lamone Tharp Sr., 52, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Sara Jean Dunn, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
John Henry Hostetler, 19, Marysville, warrant (felony)
Roxanne Katherine Austin, 44, Charlestown, theft
Marvin Lewis Jr., 33, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Maxwell Frederick Lin, 29, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Chloe Rene Jenkins, 40, Jeffersonville, battery with moderate bodily injury, domestic battery with injury, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Byron Joseph Dishman, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Keith Deshon Ware Jr., 22, Ft. Campbell, KY, driving while intoxicated, synthetic urine
Timothy N. Tabler, 29, Borden, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only)
Stephanie Nicole Little, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Donald Wayne Willis, 41, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, violation of court order
Lee Dominick Gore, 22, Louisville, theft, resisting law enforcement
Christian Michael Izynski, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kalen Keith Dean, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Rupendra K. Atif, 41, Georgetown, hold for U.S. Marshal
Jessica Bea O'Neal, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jessica Diane Borders, 37, Brandenburg, KY, warrant (felony)
Mark J. Jefferson Jr., 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Chaz Lamar Easley, 29, Indianapolis, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Nikcholas Adam Rogg, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
April Rene Snyder, 36, New Albany, theft, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Amy Gail Southerland, 33, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of use of Legend Drug or Precursor
RELEASED
Lee Angelique Ishie, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Brian Keith Maggard, 33, Henryville, possession of paraphernalia
Jordan Shamel Webb, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Violet Grubbs, 52, New Albany, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nora L. Cordova, 62, no address listed, trespass
Brooke M. Barcenas Magos, 33, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Randall L. Bracey, 45, no address listed, warrant (court order transfer)
Tamara L. Atkins, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
William R. Sturm, 57, English, warrant (failure to appear)
Rachel R. English, 31, Elizabeth, warrant (violation of parole)
Bruce O. Plaiss, 59, New Albany, operating a vehicle (habitual traffic violator)
Tyler J. Broy, 29, Utica, warrant (failure to appear)
Ashley K. Kochert, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Cody W. Winters, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County and Orange counties
Seth A. Bowerman, 25, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Anthony L. Dowell, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant
