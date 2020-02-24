Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony Lewis Dowell, 57, Prospect, KY, possession of syringe, synthetic ID deception, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Cheyenne Adams, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Byron Gordon Smith, 36, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Derrick Summers, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Deante A. Williams, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kathy Jo Massengail, 49, Austin, warrant (felony)

Dustin Allen Warford, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Robert Vincent, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Matthew R. Henderson, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Yupeng Liu, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

John Aaron Zurschmiede, 46, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer, endangering a person

Samantha L. Thomas, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Tristian Lee Carpenter, 23, Borden, intimidation with a weapon

Ceara Jante Johnson, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with controlled substance

Stephanie Jean Hammond, 50, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon, criminal confinement

Whitley Danielle Miller, 28, Jeffersonville, carrying handgun without license

Melissa Jo Sweet, 42, Lexington, theft

James Christopher Wheatley, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Russell Dale Wasson, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony) 

Brandy Michelle Mumford, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Lewis Douglas William, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Eric Keith LuAllen, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Ricky Allen Schreiner, 39, Louisville, possession of syringe, theft

Michael G. Gaddis, 26, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Brianna Michelle Kruer, 26, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, hold for other agency (felony)

Amanda Bartley Real 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Destiny Danielle Hill, 21, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), trafficking with an inmate

Dylan R. Boman, 27, Henryville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, obstruction of traffic, habitual traffic violator, habitual traffic violator, lifetime suspension

Walter Thomas Frederick, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction

Jared M. Saylor, 23, Memphis, driving while intoxicated

Benedict Lucas Jr., 76, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Ulises Ortiz, 34, Columbus, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Christopher Michael Lueke, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

John A. Palao, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Marvin Richard McAtee, 46, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Sharlisa D. Outlaw, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Sara B. Hatch, 32, Pikeville, KY, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, battery

Kristen Anne Nakayana, 27, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Michael Ray Hogan, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amanda Grace Brown, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Derrick K. Smith, 53, Owensboro, KY., warrant (misdemeanor)

Thomas Queen, 31, Louisville, battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), disorderly conduct

Jean Baptiste Bakunzi, 32, Kirkland, WA, reckless driving, driving while suspended

RELEASED

Robert A. Vernon, 31, Dayton, OH, warrant (felony)

Lynn Nicole James, 38, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

Gisel Alejandra Qutierrez-Martinez, 28, Charlestown, criminal trespass with prior conviction to same property

Anthony Lewis Brown, 29, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Aaron DeShawn Smith, 24, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tyler R. Raisor, 34, New Middletown, possession of a syringe

Timothy L. Weiss, 40, Allendale, warrant (violation of parole)

Terry L. Sheets, 26, Greenville, warrant

Edward A. Schuley, 31, New Albany, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief

Michael L. Pittman, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Ariel P. Allen, 27, Memphis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, Legend drug, hold for Clark and Harrison counties

Aaron P. Finn, 27, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

Christopher S. Ferguson, 35, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Ashley L. Schaft, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Beth A. Stumler, 39, Georgetown, warrant, hold for Louisville Metro

James A. Draper II, 56, New Albany, burglary

Jose A. Zalaya Orellana, 38, New Albany, public intoxication

Johnnie D. Ross, 51, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior

John Lasher, 31, Floyds Knobs, domestic battery

Jacob D. Cline, 25, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Walter I. Richardson, 61, New Albany, habitual traffic violator

Michael A. Christian, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Lauren G. Johnson, 20, Nicholasville, KY, invasion of privacy, reckless driving

Jonathan J. Plucinik, 30, Corydon, driving while intoxicated

Shannon J. Cunningham, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest

Scotty L. Dunn, 26, Louisville, needs to sign wavier for Hardin County, KY

Seth M. Plummer, 32, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Brandy M. Schafer, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior

Derrick W. Haycraft, 26, New Albany, warrant, operating while intoxicated, refusal

Jonah M. Hammonds, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers, driving while intoxicated, refusal

RELEASED

Samantha M. Rowley, 32, Pekin, possession of controlled substance

Linda L. Williams, 69, Greenville, driving while intoxicated

Vera L. King, 512, Louisville, theft

Thomas A. Worrall, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Codie J. Endris, 25, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Emily E. Smith, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

