CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony Lewis Dowell, 57, Prospect, KY, possession of syringe, synthetic ID deception, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Cheyenne Adams, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Byron Gordon Smith, 36, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Derrick Summers, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Deante A. Williams, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kathy Jo Massengail, 49, Austin, warrant (felony)
Dustin Allen Warford, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Robert Vincent, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Matthew R. Henderson, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Yupeng Liu, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
John Aaron Zurschmiede, 46, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer, endangering a person
Samantha L. Thomas, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Tristian Lee Carpenter, 23, Borden, intimidation with a weapon
Ceara Jante Johnson, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with controlled substance
Stephanie Jean Hammond, 50, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon, criminal confinement
Whitley Danielle Miller, 28, Jeffersonville, carrying handgun without license
Melissa Jo Sweet, 42, Lexington, theft
James Christopher Wheatley, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Russell Dale Wasson, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brandy Michelle Mumford, 37, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Lewis Douglas William, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Eric Keith LuAllen, 39, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Ricky Allen Schreiner, 39, Louisville, possession of syringe, theft
Michael G. Gaddis, 26, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Brianna Michelle Kruer, 26, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, hold for other agency (felony)
Amanda Bartley Real 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Destiny Danielle Hill, 21, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), trafficking with an inmate
Dylan R. Boman, 27, Henryville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, obstruction of traffic, habitual traffic violator, habitual traffic violator, lifetime suspension
Walter Thomas Frederick, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction
Jared M. Saylor, 23, Memphis, driving while intoxicated
Benedict Lucas Jr., 76, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Ulises Ortiz, 34, Columbus, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Christopher Michael Lueke, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
John A. Palao, 44, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Marvin Richard McAtee, 46, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Sharlisa D. Outlaw, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Sara B. Hatch, 32, Pikeville, KY, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, battery
Kristen Anne Nakayana, 27, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Michael Ray Hogan, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Amanda Grace Brown, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Derrick K. Smith, 53, Owensboro, KY., warrant (misdemeanor)
Thomas Queen, 31, Louisville, battery, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), disorderly conduct
Jean Baptiste Bakunzi, 32, Kirkland, WA, reckless driving, driving while suspended
RELEASED
Robert A. Vernon, 31, Dayton, OH, warrant (felony)
Lynn Nicole James, 38, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
Gisel Alejandra Qutierrez-Martinez, 28, Charlestown, criminal trespass with prior conviction to same property
Anthony Lewis Brown, 29, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Aaron DeShawn Smith, 24, Jeffersonville, battery with bodily injury
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tyler R. Raisor, 34, New Middletown, possession of a syringe
Timothy L. Weiss, 40, Allendale, warrant (violation of parole)
Terry L. Sheets, 26, Greenville, warrant
Edward A. Schuley, 31, New Albany, battery on law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief
Michael L. Pittman, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ariel P. Allen, 27, Memphis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, Legend drug, hold for Clark and Harrison counties
Aaron P. Finn, 27, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
Christopher S. Ferguson, 35, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Ashley L. Schaft, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Beth A. Stumler, 39, Georgetown, warrant, hold for Louisville Metro
James A. Draper II, 56, New Albany, burglary
Jose A. Zalaya Orellana, 38, New Albany, public intoxication
Johnnie D. Ross, 51, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior
John Lasher, 31, Floyds Knobs, domestic battery
Jacob D. Cline, 25, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Walter I. Richardson, 61, New Albany, habitual traffic violator
Michael A. Christian, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Lauren G. Johnson, 20, Nicholasville, KY, invasion of privacy, reckless driving
Jonathan J. Plucinik, 30, Corydon, driving while intoxicated
Shannon J. Cunningham, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest
Scotty L. Dunn, 26, Louisville, needs to sign wavier for Hardin County, KY
Seth M. Plummer, 32, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Brandy M. Schafer, 35, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior
Derrick W. Haycraft, 26, New Albany, warrant, operating while intoxicated, refusal
Jonah M. Hammonds, 33, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers, driving while intoxicated, refusal
RELEASED
Samantha M. Rowley, 32, Pekin, possession of controlled substance
Linda L. Williams, 69, Greenville, driving while intoxicated
Vera L. King, 512, Louisville, theft
Thomas A. Worrall, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Codie J. Endris, 25, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Emily E. Smith, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.