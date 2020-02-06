BOOKED-IN
Joseph William Powers, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia
Shawntez Depree Lorenzo Brand, 25, Osceola, criminal trespass, entered property after denied entry, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only) disorderly conduct
Michael Lee Aydlett, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Henry Lee Martin, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Dennis W. Jones, 68, Charlestown, court order return
Pedro N. Escobedo, 36, Corydon, court order return
Philip Edward Masters III, 32, Marengo, warrant (felony)
Travisa C. Jenkins, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Roderick Allen Burton Jr., 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Aaron James Demers, 34, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Micha Aaron Leister, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), criminal trespass, prior conviction for same property
Farren Wayne Meador, 25, Fountain Run, KY, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Joseph Andrew Cook, 34, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Eric Ryan Keith, 34, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Melissa Jo Sewell, 50, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Kareen Moore, 48, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Jeremy Christopher Alarcon. 40, Memphis, domestic battery
Juan Samuel Cintron, 31, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Dayo Lees, 32, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Kane Fisher, 45, Jeffersonville, residential entry, criminal trespass
RELEASED
Erika Patricia Portillo, 36, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Daniel R. Quiggins, 47, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Candice M. Humphrey, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Mark A. Lowe, 46, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Stacy L. Deweese, 35, Austin, warrant (failure to appear)
Tiffany E. Coomer, 31, Deputy, warrant (violation of parole)
James S. Hood, 24, no address listed, false informant, hold for Clark County
Matthew K. Burns, 38, New Albany, disorderly conduct, battery on law enforcement officer (bodily waste)
Curtis L. Roehrig, 30, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)
Kenley E. Brown, 23, New, driving while intoxicated, suspended with prior
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.