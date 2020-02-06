Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

BOOKED-IN

Joseph William Powers, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia

Shawntez Depree Lorenzo Brand, 25, Osceola, criminal trespass, entered property after denied entry, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only) disorderly conduct

Michael Lee Aydlett, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Henry Lee Martin, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Dennis W. Jones, 68, Charlestown, court order return

Pedro N. Escobedo, 36, Corydon, court order return

Philip Edward Masters III, 32, Marengo, warrant (felony)

Travisa C. Jenkins, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Roderick Allen Burton Jr., 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Aaron James Demers, 34, Campbellsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Micha Aaron Leister, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), criminal trespass, prior conviction for same property

Farren Wayne Meador, 25, Fountain Run, KY, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Joseph Andrew Cook, 34, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Eric Ryan Keith, 34, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Melissa Jo Sewell, 50, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Michael Kareen Moore, 48, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jeremy Christopher Alarcon. 40, Memphis, domestic battery

Juan Samuel Cintron, 31, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Dayo Lees, 32, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Kane Fisher, 45, Jeffersonville, residential entry, criminal trespass

RELEASED

Erika Patricia Portillo, 36, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Daniel R. Quiggins, 47, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Candice M. Humphrey, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Mark A. Lowe, 46, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Stacy L. Deweese, 35, Austin, warrant (failure to appear)

Tiffany E. Coomer, 31, Deputy, warrant (violation of parole)

James S. Hood, 24, no address listed, false informant, hold for Clark County

Matthew K. Burns, 38, New Albany, disorderly conduct, battery on law enforcement officer (bodily waste)

Curtis L. Roehrig, 30, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)

Kenley E. Brown, 23, New, driving while intoxicated, suspended with prior

RELEASED

None

Tags

Recommended for you