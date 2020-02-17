CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Alicia Ann Gaylor, 29, Sarasota, FL, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Sarah Katherine Lee, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Robert Whitlock, 57, Temple, GA, driving while intoxicated, controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only) carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years
Lisa Kay White, 54, Greenville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tyler A. Chumbley, 19, Shepherdsville, KY, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Brendon Joseph Ridenour, 19, Marengo, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct
Jakoury Lamichael Baldon, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Daniel Jay Arruda, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia
Adam Michael Froman, 26, Lanesville, warrant (felony)
Terry Lynn Collins, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Pamela J. Parker, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Austin Taylor Dillman, 19, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Kristal S. Ison, 46, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Carley R. Nemeier, 20, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Luis A. Saucedo Caballero, 28, Clarksville, burglary
Jamie Kay Walther, 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicholas Desurne, 29, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash or salvia (possession only)
Samantha Jo Fanning, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Eric Robinson Jr., 19, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Rudy Rodriguez, 29, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jesse Thomas Sexton, 29, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Matthew Joseph Lantz, 38, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, entering property or refusal after directed to leave, battery by bodily waste
Joseph Devon Johnson, 34, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Asia India Allah-White, 21, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Clevland Lance Masden, 37, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Quintin Elliott Kemp, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Daniel Cole Ott, 25, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Aarika Mae Browning, 25, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia
Luis Jesus Bonzales, 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, refusal, operator never licensed, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, theft of motor vehicle
Noah W. Nevil Jr., 20, Underwood, warrant (felony)
Catherine L. Coe, 34, Clarksville, false informing
Amanda Renee Utrera, 35, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Richard G. King, 57, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Joseph Summit, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey Scott Blake, 47, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jessica Sherae Smith, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Shawn Patrick Warner, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Charles Anthony Linton, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Anthony Roman Kaplewski, 42, Clarksville, domestic battery, strangulation
Alberto Gadea Santos, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicholas Allen Holcomb, 35, Charlestown, residential entry
Jennifer Lynn Neville, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Emmanuel Gutierrez, 51, Louisville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, refusal to identify
Robert Jahron Edelen, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Raymond Elnore Neeley, 60, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Tracy Michelle Clark, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia (introduce into body)
Charles Nathan Allen, 20, Shelbyville, KY, carrying handgun without license
Rickie Lewis Stovall Jr., 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Mark Allen Collier, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Fransisco Luis, 49, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
RELEASED
Tyler Stephen Traver, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Tamia L. Elliott, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jamar Lovan Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lucas Timothy Funk, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Adam Robert Holmes, 35, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicole Hays, 28, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Bobby Joe Lane, 22, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction, trafficking with an inmate
Jonathon Alan Frantz, 28, Jeffersonville, theft, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Walter Alejandro Prudencio Fuentes, 30, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license
Cierra L. Carter Barnett, 24, New Albany, warrant
Joshua A. Johnson, 36, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated with minor in vehicle, driving while intoxicated, endangering
Casey W. Sarabia, 33, Paoli, warrant (failure to appear)
Raymond E. Gresham, 43, Crandall, warrant (violation of parole)
David A. Pollard, 29, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)
Jeffrey P. Harrell, 61, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior, habitual traffic violator
Denise D. Farnsley, 42, New Albany, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, criminal trespass
Donald L. Tindle, 40, New Albany, auto theft
Troy A. Redfoot, 45, Floyds Knobs, auto theft
Dustin L. Lynch, 37, Borden, possession of methamphetamine
Eric W. Robinson, 19, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
La'Essence S. Houston Buckner, 30, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel R. Ferrell, 48, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
RELEASED
Robert P. Fitzgerald, 26, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of methamphetamine
Britney M. Voyles, 34, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license
Tammy L. Petty, 53, Borden, public intoxication
Jermaine L. Winburn, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
David W. Baxter, 59, New Albany, warrant
Stacey D. Jones, 47, Greenville, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers
Sunnye E. Paris, 35, Henryville, possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated
Gavin D. Byrd, 20, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license
Cynthia L. Cochran, 60, New Albany, possession of firearm without a license
Gabriel J. Menefee, 18, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of alcohol by minor
