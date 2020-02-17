Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Alicia Ann Gaylor, 29, Sarasota, FL, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Sarah Katherine Lee, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Robert Whitlock, 57, Temple, GA, driving while intoxicated, controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only) carrying handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years

Lisa Kay White, 54, Greenville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tyler A. Chumbley, 19, Shepherdsville, KY, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Brendon Joseph Ridenour, 19, Marengo, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct

Jakoury Lamichael Baldon, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Daniel Jay Arruda, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia

Adam Michael Froman, 26, Lanesville, warrant (felony)

Terry Lynn Collins, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Pamela J. Parker, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Austin Taylor Dillman, 19, Clarksville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Kristal S. Ison, 46, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Carley R. Nemeier, 20, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Luis A. Saucedo Caballero, 28, Clarksville, burglary

Jamie Kay Walther, 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicholas Desurne, 29, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash or salvia (possession only)

Samantha Jo Fanning, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Eric Robinson Jr., 19, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Rudy Rodriguez, 29, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jesse Thomas Sexton, 29, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Matthew Joseph Lantz, 38, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, entering property or refusal after directed to leave, battery by bodily waste

Joseph Devon Johnson, 34, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Asia India Allah-White, 21, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Clevland Lance Masden, 37, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Quintin Elliott Kemp, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Daniel Cole Ott, 25, Jeffersonville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Aarika Mae Browning, 25, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia

Luis Jesus Bonzales, 38, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated, refusal, operator never licensed, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, theft of motor vehicle

Noah W. Nevil Jr., 20, Underwood, warrant (felony)

Catherine L. Coe, 34, Clarksville, false informing

Amanda Renee Utrera, 35, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Richard G. King, 57, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Joseph Summit, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey Scott Blake, 47, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica Sherae Smith, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Shawn Patrick Warner, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Charles Anthony Linton, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Anthony Roman Kaplewski, 42, Clarksville, domestic battery, strangulation

Alberto Gadea Santos, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicholas Allen Holcomb, 35, Charlestown, residential entry

Jennifer Lynn Neville, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Emmanuel Gutierrez, 51, Louisville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, refusal to identify

Robert Jahron Edelen, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Raymond Elnore Neeley, 60, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Tracy Michelle Clark, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia (introduce into body)

Charles Nathan Allen, 20, Shelbyville, KY, carrying handgun without license

Rickie Lewis Stovall Jr., 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Mark Allen Collier, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Fransisco Luis, 49, Indianapolis, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

RELEASED

Tyler Stephen Traver, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Tamia L. Elliott, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jamar Lovan Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lucas Timothy Funk, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Adam Robert Holmes, 35, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicole Hays, 28, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Bobby Joe Lane, 22, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction, trafficking with an inmate

Jonathon Alan Frantz, 28, Jeffersonville, theft, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Walter Alejandro Prudencio Fuentes, 30, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license

Cierra L. Carter Barnett, 24, New Albany, warrant

Joshua A. Johnson, 36, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated with minor in vehicle, driving while intoxicated, endangering

Casey W. Sarabia, 33, Paoli, warrant (failure to appear)

Raymond E. Gresham, 43, Crandall, warrant (violation of parole)

David A. Pollard, 29, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)

Jeffrey P. Harrell, 61, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior, habitual traffic violator

Denise D. Farnsley, 42, New Albany, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, criminal trespass

Donald L. Tindle, 40, New Albany, auto theft

Troy A. Redfoot, 45, Floyds Knobs, auto theft

Dustin L. Lynch, 37, Borden, possession of methamphetamine

Eric W. Robinson, 19, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

La'Essence S. Houston Buckner, 30, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Daniel R. Ferrell, 48, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

RELEASED

Robert P. Fitzgerald, 26, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of methamphetamine

Britney M. Voyles, 34, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license

Tammy L. Petty, 53, Borden, public intoxication

Jermaine L. Winburn, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

David W. Baxter, 59, New Albany, warrant

Stacey D. Jones, 47, Greenville, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers

Sunnye E. Paris, 35, Henryville, possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated

Gavin D. Byrd, 20, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun without a license

Cynthia L. Cochran, 60, New Albany, possession of firearm without a license

Gabriel J. Menefee, 18, Floyds Knobs, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of alcohol by minor

