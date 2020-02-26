Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

William Edward Daugherty, 38, no address listed, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Eric Shane Brumett, 31, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Lee Roy Cox, 49, Austin, court order return

Shannon Marie McQuirt, 29, Clarksville, court order return

Alden Dewayne Fuqua Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Adrian Hullum, 47, Springfield, IL, court order return

Gina Lyne Ferguson, 19, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Aaron Kiser Hunter, 31, Louisville, carrying handgun without license, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Cory Matthew Caperton, 35, Clarksville, parole violation

Charles J. Woodrum, 44, Russellville, KY, warrant (felony)

Isaiah Cole Lamkin, 19, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

David Aaron Dotson, 55, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Christopher Michael Kiviniemi, 45, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Jeremy Allen McCutcheon, 43, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Elijah Quinn Gardner, 24, no address listed, criminal mischief

Virgil Steve Lanham, 59, Borden, domestic battery, intimidation

Brooke Marie Barcenas-Magos, 33, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 34, Sellersburg, public intoxication

Floyd W. Wright, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Katherine D. Combs, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

Alexander Branham Ross, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gregory Lee Oldaker, 38, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

James Brandon Baker, 34, New Albany, public intoxication

Justin T. Kerney, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dylan R. Harden, 22, Louisville, needs to sign wavier of extradition for Jefferson County, KY

Justice N. Stevens, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), possession of syringe

David K. Hilliker, 37, New Albany, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography

Dakota R. Barnes, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Anthony L. Self, 43, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)

Raymond L. Stephens, 35, New Albany, warrant

Heidi L. Chalupczynski, 35, no address listed, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Justin M. Martin, 28, Erie, PA, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Brittany G. Cunningham, 32, New Albany, warrant

