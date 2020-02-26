CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
William Edward Daugherty, 38, no address listed, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Eric Shane Brumett, 31, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Lee Roy Cox, 49, Austin, court order return
Shannon Marie McQuirt, 29, Clarksville, court order return
Alden Dewayne Fuqua Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Adrian Hullum, 47, Springfield, IL, court order return
Gina Lyne Ferguson, 19, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Aaron Kiser Hunter, 31, Louisville, carrying handgun without license, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Cory Matthew Caperton, 35, Clarksville, parole violation
Charles J. Woodrum, 44, Russellville, KY, warrant (felony)
Isaiah Cole Lamkin, 19, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
David Aaron Dotson, 55, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Christopher Michael Kiviniemi, 45, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Jeremy Allen McCutcheon, 43, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Elijah Quinn Gardner, 24, no address listed, criminal mischief
Virgil Steve Lanham, 59, Borden, domestic battery, intimidation
Brooke Marie Barcenas-Magos, 33, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jimmie Armando Hernandez, 34, Sellersburg, public intoxication
Floyd W. Wright, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Katherine D. Combs, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Alexander Branham Ross, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gregory Lee Oldaker, 38, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
James Brandon Baker, 34, New Albany, public intoxication
Justin T. Kerney, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Michael Lewis Postelwaite, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dylan R. Harden, 22, Louisville, needs to sign wavier of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Justice N. Stevens, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear), possession of syringe
David K. Hilliker, 37, New Albany, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography
Dakota R. Barnes, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Anthony L. Self, 43, New Salisbury, warrant (violation of parole)
Raymond L. Stephens, 35, New Albany, warrant
Heidi L. Chalupczynski, 35, no address listed, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Justin M. Martin, 28, Erie, PA, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Brittany G. Cunningham, 32, New Albany, warrant
