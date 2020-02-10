BOOKED-IN
Troy Hernandez, 26, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Ryan Michael Konkle, 30, Vevay, warrant (felony)
Aaron J. Wallen, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Donald Daniels, 39, Greenville, OH, warrant (felony)
Robert E, Stepp II, 50, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Wyatt Brendt Cooper, 64, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal
Debbi Lynn Smith, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Charie Nicole Herron, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Patrick Brawner, 49, Galveston, TX, driving while intoxicated
Arthur E. Church III, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brian James Linton, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Rachel Marie Townsend, 37, Clarksville, hold for other agency
Cynthia Rose Ritter, 40, Mishawaka, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Dawn Renee Sullivan, 51, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, carrying handgun without license, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of controlled substance, schedule I-IV with enhancing circumstances
James Stephen Hunter Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dana C. Sharpe, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Stormy Brook Kerns, 31, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Keith Whitworth, 52, Guston, KY, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Savannah K. Reynolds, 23, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
David M. Shipley, 26, Henryville, hold for other agency (felony)
Bridgette Marie Parker, 26, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
James Richard Brady, 28, Glendale, KY, warrant (felony)
Scott M. Watson, 49, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person
Teresa J. Robinson, 45, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person,
Brandon Joseph Huda, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Joseph Sibbitt, 44, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Robert C. Strage III, 34, Marysville, battery, no injury
Jermaine Yohahan Lewis, 24, carrying handgun without license, driving while intoxicated
Scott A. Timmonds, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Lee Shuler, 38, New Albany, habitual traffic violator
Stephon Latrell Boyd, 22, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shayne Preston Cecil, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
William Lee Edelen, 46, LaGrange, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Michael Slone, 33, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of controlled substance, I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended with prior conviction
Jason S. Vaught, 41, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Bruce Kershaw Crone, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Stewart T. Bennett, 55, Laconia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jeanne L. Jones, 52, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended with prior conviction
Joshua Michael Newton, 20, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, leaving the scene of and accident, failure to stop
Devon Lamar Roberson-Tate, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Michelle Vega, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Dustin Dale McCleery, 24, Sellersburg, domestic battery, strangulation
Cheyanne L. O’Neal, 23, Clarksville, warrant, (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Sandina M. Wood, 48, Crandall, possession of methamphetamine
Mary D. Figueroa, 36, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear)
Jason C. Taylor, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Cara L. Melton, 47, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Rachel M. Townsend, 37, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Savannah D. Clifton, 24, Clarksville, criminal trespass
Kody E. Kitchens, 29, Depauw, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Devon J. Powell, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Michael A. Kaiser, 59, Borden, driving while intoxicated
Coley H. Ballard, 41, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of marijuana
Michael L. Pittman, 37, New Albany, criminal trespass
Todd N. Lewis, 28, New Albany, public intoxication, obstructing traffic
Donald R. Cooper, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
