Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

BOOKED-IN

Troy Hernandez, 26, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Ryan Michael Konkle, 30, Vevay, warrant (felony)

Aaron J. Wallen, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Donald Daniels, 39, Greenville, OH, warrant (felony)

Robert E, Stepp II, 50, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Wyatt Brendt Cooper, 64, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal

Debbi Lynn Smith, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Charie Nicole Herron, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Patrick Brawner, 49, Galveston, TX, driving while intoxicated

Arthur E. Church III, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brian James Linton, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Rachel Marie Townsend, 37, Clarksville, hold for other agency

Cynthia Rose Ritter, 40, Mishawaka, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Dawn Renee Sullivan, 51, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, carrying handgun without license, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of controlled substance, schedule I-IV with enhancing circumstances

James Stephen Hunter Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dana C. Sharpe, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Stormy Brook Kerns, 31, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Keith Whitworth, 52, Guston, KY, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Savannah K. Reynolds, 23, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

David M. Shipley, 26, Henryville, hold for other agency (felony)

Bridgette Marie Parker, 26, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

James Richard Brady, 28, Glendale, KY, warrant (felony)

Scott M. Watson, 49, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person

Teresa J. Robinson, 45, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person,

Brandon Joseph Huda, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Joseph Sibbitt, 44, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Robert C. Strage III, 34, Marysville, battery, no injury

Jermaine Yohahan Lewis, 24, carrying handgun without license, driving while intoxicated

Scott A. Timmonds, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Michael Lee Shuler, 38, New Albany, habitual traffic violator

Stephon Latrell Boyd, 22, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shayne Preston Cecil, 43, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

William Lee Edelen, 46, LaGrange, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Michael Slone, 33, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of controlled substance, I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended with prior conviction

Jason S. Vaught, 41, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Bruce Kershaw Crone, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Stewart T. Bennett, 55, Laconia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jeanne L. Jones, 52, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), driving while suspended with prior conviction

Joshua Michael Newton, 20, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, leaving the scene of and accident, failure to stop

Devon Lamar Roberson-Tate, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Michelle Vega, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Dustin Dale McCleery, 24, Sellersburg, domestic battery, strangulation

Cheyanne L. O’Neal, 23, Clarksville, warrant, (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Sandina M. Wood, 48, Crandall, possession of methamphetamine

Mary D. Figueroa, 36, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear)

Jason C. Taylor, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Cara L. Melton, 47, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Rachel M. Townsend, 37, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Savannah D. Clifton, 24, Clarksville, criminal trespass

Kody E. Kitchens, 29, Depauw, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine

Devon J. Powell, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Michael A. Kaiser, 59, Borden, driving while intoxicated

Coley H. Ballard, 41, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of marijuana

Michael L. Pittman, 37, New Albany, criminal trespass

Todd N. Lewis, 28, New Albany, public intoxication, obstructing traffic

Donald R. Cooper, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Tags

Recommended for you