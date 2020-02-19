CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Mitchell Edward Jones, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer Nicole Akemon, 28, Charlestown, domestic battery
Robert Lee Coomer, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, identity deception, false informing, hindering law enforcement process
Alyssa Cheyenne Farmer, 23, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated
Jordan Shamel Webb, 26, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy with prior conviction
Joshua David Alexander, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Justin S. Blincoe, 38, Sellersburg, theft, warrant (misdemeanor)
Charles Harvey Crum, 42, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Jeannie Marie Hess, 45, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Dennis James Terra Jr., 36, Seymour, court order return
Kate Lynn Murray, 41, New Albany, theft
Donald Wayne Wills, 41, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Terry Kennedy, 35, Jeffersonville, theft, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, robbery
Anthony F. Ward Jr., 46, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Christopher P. Welch, 41, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice
Lara K. Daniel, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jennifer J. Smothers, 40, Clarksville, assisting a criminal
Charlene J. Rosas, 53, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Laura J. Love, 47, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jennifer Daniel, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Dakota Starr Compton, 21, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert D. Bottoms, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Whitney M. Henderson, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Nathan R. Kauffman, 48, Harrisonburg, VA, needs to sign waiver for Rockingham County, VA
Roger D. Carroll, 49, McDowell Federal Prison, warrant, hold for McDowell Federal Prison
Cody W. Thompson, 27, Louisville, possession of syringe, hold for Jefferson County, KY
Sharon L. Challis, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
David F. Wynn, 36, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction
James D. Wright, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant
Joshua N. Collins, 23, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without a permit
Brandon K. Gard, 26, South Bend, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
None
