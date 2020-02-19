Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mitchell Edward Jones, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer Nicole Akemon, 28, Charlestown, domestic battery

Robert Lee Coomer, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, identity deception, false informing, hindering law enforcement process

Alyssa Cheyenne Farmer, 23, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated

Jordan Shamel Webb, 26, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy with prior conviction

Joshua David Alexander, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Justin S. Blincoe, 38, Sellersburg, theft, warrant (misdemeanor)

Charles Harvey Crum, 42, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Jeannie Marie Hess, 45, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Dennis James Terra Jr., 36, Seymour, court order return

Kate Lynn Murray, 41, New Albany, theft

Donald Wayne Wills, 41, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Terry Kennedy, 35, Jeffersonville, theft, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, robbery

Anthony F. Ward Jr., 46, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Christopher P. Welch, 41, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice

Lara K. Daniel, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jennifer J. Smothers, 40, Clarksville, assisting a criminal

Charlene J. Rosas, 53, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Laura J. Love, 47, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jennifer Daniel, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Dakota Starr Compton, 21, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert D. Bottoms, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Whitney M. Henderson, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Nathan R. Kauffman, 48, Harrisonburg, VA, needs to sign waiver for Rockingham County, VA

Roger D. Carroll, 49, McDowell Federal Prison, warrant, hold for McDowell Federal Prison

Cody W. Thompson, 27, Louisville, possession of syringe, hold for Jefferson County, KY

Sharon L. Challis, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

David F. Wynn, 36, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction

James D. Wright, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant

Joshua N. Collins, 23, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without a permit

Brandon K. Gard, 26, South Bend, possession of narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

None

