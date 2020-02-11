BOOKED-IN
James Anthony Litch, 39, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Alvin LeRoy Skaggs, 40, Westfield, warrant (misdemeanor)
Vernon Leon Casey, 44, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Harold Brown, 56, Dillsboro, warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Cody Whitlow, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Myron Vance Conley, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
Emily R. Taylor, 22, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
Antione Lamonte Mullins, 39, Utica, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, trafficking with an inmate, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement
Dylan T. Hawkins, 22, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor
Christopher M. Reynolds, 41, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine
Aaron Howard Bauerla, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Devin Scott Berry, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brandon Lee Masters, 25, Jeffersonville, parole violation, trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine
Breanna Nichole Hawkins, 20, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
Jacob A. Anderson, 25, New Albany, court order return
Brandi Ann Hartmen, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Joshua Tyler Conley, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Savanna K. Reynolds, 23, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Brooke C. Dever, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Michael A. Jones, 49, Branchville, warrant, (hold for Branchfield Correctional Facility)
Lyndal Woosley, 34, Miami Correctional Facility, warrant (hold for Miami Correctional Facility)
Jerry W. Brunson, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Deavonne D. Cotton, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Shawn A. Kinnaman, 52, W. Beden Springs, public intoxication
Steven B. Bezy, 37, Boston, KY, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
RELEASED
None
