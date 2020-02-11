Jail Activity Stock
BOOKED-IN

James Anthony Litch, 39, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Alvin LeRoy Skaggs, 40, Westfield, warrant (misdemeanor)

Vernon Leon Casey, 44, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Harold Brown, 56, Dillsboro, warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Cody Whitlow, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Myron Vance Conley, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

Emily R. Taylor, 22, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

Antione Lamonte Mullins, 39, Utica, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, trafficking with an inmate, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement

Dylan T. Hawkins, 22, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of controlled substance schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor

Christopher M. Reynolds, 41, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine

Aaron Howard Bauerla, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Devin Scott Berry, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brandon Lee Masters, 25, Jeffersonville, parole violation, trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine

Breanna Nichole Hawkins, 20, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

Jacob A. Anderson, 25, New Albany, court order return

Brandi Ann Hartmen, 40, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Joshua Tyler Conley, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Savanna K. Reynolds, 23, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Brooke C. Dever, 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Michael A. Jones, 49, Branchville, warrant, (hold for Branchfield Correctional Facility)

Lyndal Woosley, 34, Miami Correctional Facility, warrant (hold for Miami Correctional Facility)

Jerry W. Brunson, 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Deavonne D. Cotton, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Shawn A. Kinnaman, 52, W. Beden Springs, public intoxication

Steven B. Bezy, 37, Boston, KY, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

RELEASED

None

