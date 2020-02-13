BOOKED-IN
Amanda Dawn Proctor, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Donnelle Marie Rogers, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Dakota L. Smith, 22, Louisville, dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, trafficking with an inmate with controlled substance (deadly weapon cellular device)
Melinda Leigh Doolin, 56, Louisville, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Joseph Earl Zaepfel, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Charles Russell McMillin, 50, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Louis Cain, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kathryne S. Tillett, 22, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Chartone Thompson Jr., 25, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement
Richard William Eaton, 36, Louisville, court order return
James Austin Cotton, 24, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)
Bobby Glenn Price, 28, Clarksville, court order return
Misty Janae Carlisle, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Juanita Evelyn Robinson, 37, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph Patrick Labazzo Jr., 61, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brenden Marnae White, 32, Indianapolis, theft with prior conviction
Lisa Nicole Warren, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony), escape from detention, battery, no injury to public safety official, resisting law enforcement, false identity statement
Randy Joe Wigginton, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tre’Sean Michael Vincent, 26, Jeffersonville, burglary
RELEASED
Ameer O’Jo Ellis, 41, Louisville, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug
Daniel Eugene Ray, 45, Hanover, theft, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
BOOKED-IN
Gregory M. Herald, 30, Evansville, needs to sign waiver of extradition to Christian County, KY
Blake E. Provenza, 22, Henryville, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael W. Baxter, 44, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, auto theft, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Michael L. Amy Jr., 49, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Stacie J. Chapman, 35, Borden, warrant (violation of parole)
Amanda D. Proctor, Jeffersonville, warrant
Edward L. Crabtree, 50, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Thomas T. Bailey, 49, Floyd Knobs, warrant
Kelle S. Goodale, 38, Lanesville, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Peter M. Michel, 29, Corydon, driving while suspended with prior
Matthew J. Jenkins, 29, New Albany, warrant
Christina G. Zuniga Baca, 38, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Sharon R. Houchin, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
