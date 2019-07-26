CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED IN
James Cory Earl, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Nathan Michael Diener Brooks, 30, Clinton, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Allexis Nicole Simpson, 20, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
David Irvin Blair, 35, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Nicholus Austin Cowherd 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Krista D. Shepherd, 39, Clarksville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Brenden Vincin Ferguson, 33, Madison, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
David Edward Payton, 46, Greenville, warrant (felony)
Jessica Anne Houseman, 38, Evansville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jamie Lynne Hack, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James C. Proffitt, 52, Charlestown, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
David Michael Walsh, 55, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Timothy Alfred Lawson Jr., 47, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Derek Michael Jarboe, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Angela Faye Anderson, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michael Richard Kania, 31, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Timothy Lee Bonner, 30, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice
James S. Hunter Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Ray Tucker, 56, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Lance Edward Osborne, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Bruce Oliver Whitley, 56, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
James A. Barnett, 24, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvai (possession only), warrant (felony)
Tarian Jerome Knighton, 20, Clarksville, invasion or privacy
RELEASED
Joseph Allen Dellinger, 40, Clarksville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, theft
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Misdemeanors
Justice N. Stevens, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant, theft
Kelly J. Walker, 33, New Albany, warrant, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without a license
Felonies
Corey T. Jamison, 26, New Albany, armed robbery, warrant, resisting law enforcement
James D. Marshall, 31, New Albany, armed robbery
Corey W. Hoffmeister, 27, Borden, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, forgery
Timothy R. Stone, 34, Leavenworth, warrant, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine
Julia R. Lewis, 25, Louisville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Steven W. Dujardin, 41, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine
RELEASED
None
