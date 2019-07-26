Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED IN

James Cory Earl, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Nathan Michael Diener Brooks, 30, Clinton, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Allexis Nicole Simpson, 20, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

David Irvin Blair, 35, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Nicholus Austin Cowherd 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Krista D. Shepherd, 39, Clarksville, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

Brenden Vincin Ferguson, 33, Madison, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

David Edward Payton, 46, Greenville, warrant (felony)

Jessica Anne Houseman, 38, Evansville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jamie Lynne Hack, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James C. Proffitt, 52, Charlestown, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

David Michael Walsh, 55, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Timothy Alfred Lawson Jr., 47, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Derek Michael Jarboe, 29, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Angela Faye Anderson, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Michael Richard Kania, 31, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Timothy Lee Bonner, 30, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice

James S. Hunter Jr., 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Ray Tucker, 56, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Lance Edward Osborne, 50, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Bruce Oliver Whitley, 56, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

James A. Barnett, 24, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvai (possession only), warrant (felony)

Tarian Jerome Knighton, 20, Clarksville, invasion or privacy

RELEASED

Joseph Allen Dellinger, 40, Clarksville, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, theft

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Misdemeanors

Justice N. Stevens, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant, theft

Kelly J. Walker, 33, New Albany, warrant, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without a license

Felonies

Corey T. Jamison, 26, New Albany, armed robbery, warrant, resisting law enforcement

James D. Marshall, 31, New Albany, armed robbery

Corey W. Hoffmeister, 27, Borden, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, forgery

Timothy R. Stone, 34, Leavenworth, warrant, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine

Julia R. Lewis, 25, Louisville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Steven W. Dujardin, 41, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine

RELEASED

None

