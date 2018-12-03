CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Westley E. Harris, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brianna Danielle Jackson, 21, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, warrant (felony)

Joshua Wayne Daugherty, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance

Manuel A. Diaz-Fernandez, 54, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

Jordan Gabriel Smith, 37, Louisville, warrant

Ryan A. Bieda, 36, Underwood, warrant

Stuart Austin Delewis, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant, theft

Rodney Joshua Redden, 27, Charlestown, warrant, possession of syringe

Troy Dale Pope, 43, Charlestown, warrant

Eric Douglas Bryant, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant

Ashani Lynn Burnett-Cisse, 18, Jeffersonville, battery, disorderly conduct

Efrain Roldan II, 37, Sellersburg, habitual traffic offender

Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Barbara Gibson, 54, Borden, warrant (felony)

Scott C. Williams, 48 New Albany, public intoxication

Joseph Bond, 35, Indianapolis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, hold for other agency

Ashley N. Bladwin, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Aaron Robert Travelstead, 30, Jeffersonville, counterfeiting

Diane Wiggington, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Darius Rasean Stokes, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Derrick Christy Wedding, 41, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Brandy D. Gribsby, 42, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)

Frank Doyle Russell, 60., Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jason Pierre Briand, 38, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Eric Wayne Foushee, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant

Galen Sanders, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant

Anthony William Mitchell, 39, Madison, warrant

Wesley Allen Ludwig, 27, Scottsburg, warrant, resisting law enforcement, warrant, possession of methamphetamine4

Michelle Lea Tash, 42, Marysville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Christopher M. Goodlett, 28, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor)

Edgar Leon Ivey III, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Carolyn Melton Forrester, 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Cathy Anhita VanMeter, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Laura Lee Wiesen, 33, Charlestown, theft, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish of spice

Zachary Xavier Leach, 18, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance

Jessica Marie Underwood, 27, Upton, KY, theft, possession of paraphernalia, carry handgun without license, trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine

Todd Jason McAllen, 31, Radcliff, KY, possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of paraphernalia

Leslie Diane Fancher, 35, Clarksville, warrant

Gildardo Rodreguez-Velerz, 33, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, driver never licensed

RELEASED

Hugh Cobb, 58, Woodbury, TN, driving while intoxicated, intimidation to police officer

Cameron Chase Finch, 18, Clarksville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil,hashish or spice

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Misdemeanors

Joshua L. Nash, 29, city at large, battery

Abraham A. Stucky, 30, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Mary P. Young, 33, Louisville, warrant, court-ordered arrest - theft

Enos G. Stocks, 41, criminal trespass, Greenville

Rachel M. Townsend, 36, Clarksville, warrant, possession of paraphernalia

Austin N. Shanks, 18, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

April T. Maldonado, 32, New Albany, public intoxication

Rhonda M. Hall, 45, New Albany, warrant, public intoxication

Joanna Brown, 40, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Terry S. Cox, 43, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Felonies

Randall S. Ferguson, 36, New Albany, warrant, burglary, theft

Joshua L. Proffitt, 28, New Albany, warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance

Gabriel A. Mason, 20, Clarksville, theft, possession of methamphetamine

Darren D. Hockensmith, 46, Frankfort, Ky., possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of syringe

Timothy M. Lewis, 25, Louisville, warrant, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, criminal mischief

Eric W. Foushee, 43, New Albany, warrant, auto theft

RELEASED

Misdemeanors

Anthony R. Taylor, 32, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident

Johntae L. Trumbo, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant, invasion of privacy

Christopher M. Woosley, 35, Floyds Knobs, possession of a controlled substance

Sammy D. Anderson, 46, Pekin, warrant, operating while intoxicated with endangerment

