CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Westley E. Harris, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brianna Danielle Jackson, 21, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, warrant (felony)
Joshua Wayne Daugherty, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance
Manuel A. Diaz-Fernandez, 54, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
Jordan Gabriel Smith, 37, Louisville, warrant
Ryan A. Bieda, 36, Underwood, warrant
Stuart Austin Delewis, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant, theft
Rodney Joshua Redden, 27, Charlestown, warrant, possession of syringe
Troy Dale Pope, 43, Charlestown, warrant
Eric Douglas Bryant, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant
Ashani Lynn Burnett-Cisse, 18, Jeffersonville, battery, disorderly conduct
Efrain Roldan II, 37, Sellersburg, habitual traffic offender
Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Barbara Gibson, 54, Borden, warrant (felony)
Scott C. Williams, 48 New Albany, public intoxication
Joseph Bond, 35, Indianapolis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, hold for other agency
Ashley N. Bladwin, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Aaron Robert Travelstead, 30, Jeffersonville, counterfeiting
Diane Wiggington, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Darius Rasean Stokes, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Derrick Christy Wedding, 41, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Brandy D. Gribsby, 42, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)
Frank Doyle Russell, 60., Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jason Pierre Briand, 38, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Eric Wayne Foushee, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant
Galen Sanders, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant
Anthony William Mitchell, 39, Madison, warrant
Wesley Allen Ludwig, 27, Scottsburg, warrant, resisting law enforcement, warrant, possession of methamphetamine4
Michelle Lea Tash, 42, Marysville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Christopher M. Goodlett, 28, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor)
Edgar Leon Ivey III, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Carolyn Melton Forrester, 49, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cathy Anhita VanMeter, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Laura Lee Wiesen, 33, Charlestown, theft, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish of spice
Zachary Xavier Leach, 18, New Albany, possession of a controlled substance
Jessica Marie Underwood, 27, Upton, KY, theft, possession of paraphernalia, carry handgun without license, trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine
Todd Jason McAllen, 31, Radcliff, KY, possession of methamphetamine, theft, possession of paraphernalia
Leslie Diane Fancher, 35, Clarksville, warrant
Gildardo Rodreguez-Velerz, 33, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, driver never licensed
RELEASED
Hugh Cobb, 58, Woodbury, TN, driving while intoxicated, intimidation to police officer
Cameron Chase Finch, 18, Clarksville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil,hashish or spice
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Misdemeanors
Joshua L. Nash, 29, city at large, battery
Abraham A. Stucky, 30, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Mary P. Young, 33, Louisville, warrant, court-ordered arrest - theft
Enos G. Stocks, 41, criminal trespass, Greenville
Rachel M. Townsend, 36, Clarksville, warrant, possession of paraphernalia
Austin N. Shanks, 18, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
April T. Maldonado, 32, New Albany, public intoxication
Rhonda M. Hall, 45, New Albany, warrant, public intoxication
Joanna Brown, 40, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Terry S. Cox, 43, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Felonies
Randall S. Ferguson, 36, New Albany, warrant, burglary, theft
Joshua L. Proffitt, 28, New Albany, warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance
Gabriel A. Mason, 20, Clarksville, theft, possession of methamphetamine
Darren D. Hockensmith, 46, Frankfort, Ky., possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of syringe
Timothy M. Lewis, 25, Louisville, warrant, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, criminal mischief
Eric W. Foushee, 43, New Albany, warrant, auto theft
RELEASED
Misdemeanors
Anthony R. Taylor, 32, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident
Johntae L. Trumbo, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant, invasion of privacy
Christopher M. Woosley, 35, Floyds Knobs, possession of a controlled substance
Sammy D. Anderson, 46, Pekin, warrant, operating while intoxicated with endangerment
