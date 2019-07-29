CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Tevin Xavier Bonner, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement, battery to public safety official, intimidation
Mark Andrew Borcherding, 32, Seymour, warrant (felony), theft, carry handgun without license
Bryan Alan Lowery, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony), theft, carry handgun without license
Kaitlin Renee Gay Grider, 38, Scottsburg, warrant (felony) warrant (misdemeanor)
Juan Samuel Cintron, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jonathan Michael Puzon, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Kelly J. Walker, 33, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Evette Rochelle Wright, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Justin Dylan Thomas, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Devon Morton, 28, DuBois, hold for other agency
Ivan Jesus Villa, 28, Indianapolis, driving while suspended with prior conviction
John Richard Finnegan, 32, Jeffersonville, conversion, failure to return leased property, vehicle in specific time period
Michael Rice Sr., 35, Louisville, fraud on financial institute
Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 57, Jeffersonville, public intoxication
Thomas A. Johnson, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Emily D. Burnette, 20, Memphis, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor
Jenna H. Meffert, 19, New Albany, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor
Bryant Hardin, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jacob Griumm, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kedrian L. Yarnell, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rebecca Shields, 57, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Kelly Robert McDaniel, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving
Michael Paul Swift, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Tammie S. Brown, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within five years
Shawn T. Bailey, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Damonte Larod Flippins, 27, Louisville, theft
Larry E. Beyl, 60, Otisco, driving while intoxicated
Alecia Alane Abreu, 29, theft, Louisville
Dustin Dale Davidson, 26, Underwood, warrant (felony)
Sara Marie Kaitlyn Best Meyers, 24, Bay City, MI, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 57, Jeffersonville, public intoxication
Brandon D. Jones, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Stephanie Cherae Rakes, 44, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Leslie Hall, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Timothy Wayne Weddle, 40, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Carolyn R. Smith, 71, Pekin, driving while intoxicated
Courtney Ann Stanley, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Tammy J. Singleton, 46, Palmyra, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Matthew Gage Garvin, 25, New Albany, hold for other agency, domestic battery, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon
Kathryne S. Tillett, 22, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Frederick Ray Noble, 30, Austin, warrant (felony)
Mark John Spicer Jr., 40, Seymour, warrant (felony)
Jason E. Singleton, 46, New Albany, invasion of privacy, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Kyle Michael Eve, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Courtland Aaron Crosby, 22, Flint, MI, warrant (felony)
Jared Clay Green, 32, Bloomington, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, refusal of duties of arresting officer
Jarrod Alan Nau, 32, Chandler, possession of syringe, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, possession of paraphernalia
John William Hood, 53, Louisville, driving while suspended (refusal), possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, visiting a common nuisance
William Roy Birk, 60, Clarksville, hold for other agency
Sara K. Morrison, 18, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Tarian Jerome Knighton, 20, Clarksville, invasion or privacy
Sha-Toya R. Spalding, 28, Louisville, theft
Kathy Jo Massengail, 49, Austin, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, trafficking with an inmate
Paul Douglas Kelley, 60, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator
Richard Gene Rash Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Debra A. Gundry, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Misdemeanors
Aaron S. Hagedorn, 39, New Albany, warrant, invasion of privacy - violates protective order
Brittany M. Byrd, 30, Henryville, warrant, knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle without receiving a license
Andre L. Muir, 39, New Albany, operating while suspended prior
Courtney A. Cash, 21, Louisville, theft
Robert L. Compton, 31, Louisville, false informing
Felonies
Christopher C. Cupp II, 22, city at large, warrant, child molesting
Douglas S. Ott, 24, Clarksville, warrant, burglary, theft
Louis E. Hawkins, 29, Freetown, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe
Larry E. Akers Jr., 34, Clarksville, warrant, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance
Jimmy C. Ballew, 36, Clarksville, warrant, residential entry, criminal mischief
Brandy A. Loeb, 36, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Noreen M. Cousins, 37, New Albany, theft, possession of syringe
RELEASED
Misdemeanors
Celso Salvador-Badillo, 35, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license
Dustin R. Baker, 28, Louisville, public intoxication - endangering a person's life, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, refusal to identify
Pedro M. Villalba, 53, Louisville, operating while intoxicated refusal
Charles A. Reinhardt, 31, New Albany, public intoxication
Kayleigh R. Dedrick, 21, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated
Charles C. Moses, 27, Williamsburg, KY, public intoxication
Felonies
Timothy M. Hockersmith Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, operating as a habitual traffic violator
