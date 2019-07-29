Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Tevin Xavier Bonner, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement, battery to public safety official, intimidation

Mark Andrew Borcherding, 32, Seymour, warrant (felony), theft, carry handgun without license

Bryan Alan Lowery, 24, Charlestown, warrant (felony), theft, carry handgun without license

Kaitlin Renee Gay Grider, 38, Scottsburg, warrant (felony) warrant (misdemeanor)

Juan Samuel Cintron, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jonathan Michael Puzon, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Kelly J. Walker, 33, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Evette Rochelle Wright, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Justin Dylan Thomas, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Devon Morton, 28, DuBois, hold for other agency

Ivan Jesus Villa, 28, Indianapolis, driving while suspended with prior conviction

John Richard Finnegan, 32, Jeffersonville, conversion, failure to return leased property, vehicle in specific time period

Michael Rice Sr., 35, Louisville, fraud on financial institute

Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 57, Jeffersonville, public intoxication

Thomas A. Johnson, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Emily D. Burnette, 20, Memphis, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor

Jenna H. Meffert, 19, New Albany, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor

Bryant Hardin, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jacob Griumm, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kedrian L. Yarnell, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Rebecca Shields, 57, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Kelly Robert McDaniel, 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving

Michael Paul Swift, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Tammie S. Brown, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within five years

Shawn T. Bailey, 27, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Damonte Larod Flippins, 27, Louisville, theft

Larry E. Beyl, 60, Otisco, driving while intoxicated

Alecia Alane Abreu, 29, theft, Louisville

Dustin Dale Davidson, 26, Underwood, warrant (felony)

Sara Marie Kaitlyn Best Meyers, 24, Bay City, MI, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jeffrey Keith Taylor, 57, Jeffersonville, public intoxication

Brandon D. Jones, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Stephanie Cherae Rakes, 44, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Leslie Hall, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Timothy Wayne Weddle, 40, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Carolyn R. Smith, 71, Pekin, driving while intoxicated

Courtney Ann Stanley, 34, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Tammy J. Singleton, 46, Palmyra, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Matthew Gage Garvin, 25, New Albany, hold for other agency, domestic battery, carry handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon

Kathryne S. Tillett, 22, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Frederick Ray Noble, 30, Austin, warrant (felony)

Mark John Spicer Jr., 40, Seymour, warrant (felony)

Jason E. Singleton, 46, New Albany, invasion of privacy, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Kyle Michael Eve, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Courtland Aaron Crosby, 22, Flint, MI, warrant (felony)

Jared Clay Green, 32, Bloomington, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, refusal of duties of arresting officer

Jarrod Alan Nau, 32, Chandler, possession of syringe, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, possession of paraphernalia

John William Hood, 53, Louisville, driving while suspended (refusal), possession of methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, visiting a common nuisance

William Roy Birk, 60, Clarksville, hold for other agency

Sara K. Morrison, 18, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Tarian Jerome Knighton, 20, Clarksville, invasion or privacy

Sha-Toya R. Spalding, 28, Louisville, theft

Kathy Jo Massengail, 49, Austin, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, trafficking with an inmate

Paul Douglas Kelley, 60, Clarksville, habitual traffic violator

Richard Gene Rash Jr., 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Debra A. Gundry, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Misdemeanors

Aaron S. Hagedorn, 39, New Albany, warrant, invasion of privacy - violates protective order

Brittany M. Byrd, 30, Henryville, warrant, knowingly or intentionally operating a vehicle without receiving a license

Andre L. Muir, 39, New Albany, operating while suspended prior

Courtney A. Cash, 21, Louisville, theft

Robert L. Compton, 31, Louisville, false informing

Felonies

Christopher C. Cupp II, 22, city at large, warrant, child molesting

Douglas S. Ott, 24, Clarksville, warrant, burglary, theft

Louis E. Hawkins, 29, Freetown, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe

Larry E. Akers Jr., 34, Clarksville, warrant, dealing schedule I, II, III controlled substance

Jimmy C. Ballew, 36, Clarksville, warrant, residential entry, criminal mischief

Brandy A. Loeb, 36, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Noreen M. Cousins, 37, New Albany, theft, possession of syringe

RELEASED

Misdemeanors

Celso Salvador-Badillo, 35, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license

Dustin R. Baker, 28, Louisville, public intoxication - endangering a person's life, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, refusal to identify

Pedro M. Villalba, 53, Louisville, operating while intoxicated refusal

Charles A. Reinhardt, 31, New Albany, public intoxication

Kayleigh R. Dedrick, 21, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated

Charles C. Moses, 27, Williamsburg, KY, public intoxication

Felonies

Timothy M. Hockersmith Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, operating as a habitual traffic violator

