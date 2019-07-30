CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Michael Bryan Diehl, 51, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, serious bodily injury, endangered adult, strangulation
Joseph Wesley Thomas, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
JoAnna Marie Way Campbell, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
William Thomas Kelly, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Reginald T. Allen, 27, Chicago, IL., warrant (felony)
Shawna Marie Walker, 37, New Albany, domestic battery with serious bodily injury, endangered adult
Destin Conrad Swope, 30, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor)
Victor I. Owens, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Scott Wesley Guerin, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Louis Paul Hancock, 58, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator
Thomas Eugene Spurgeon, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Lucas Edward Watkins, 34, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)
Lynda Michelle Wilson, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Mary Ann Hall, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Vernon Joseph Farmer, 37, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Lynn Jones, 41, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Angela Gail Scott, 52, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I - IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
RELEASED
Kyle Michael Eve, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Misdemeanors
William R. Birk, 60, Clarksville, warrant, driving while suspended prior
Jaime Gonzales-McCoy, 21, New Albany, warrant, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving a license with prior conviction
Janice M. Cox, 50, New Albany, warrant, battery resulting in bodily injury, theft
Felonies
Jessica L. Maddox, 31, Louisville, warrant, theft
Michael R. Test, 27, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana
RELEASED
None
