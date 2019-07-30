Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

 

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Michael Bryan Diehl, 51, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, serious bodily injury, endangered adult, strangulation

Joseph Wesley Thomas, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

JoAnna Marie Way Campbell, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

William Thomas Kelly, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Reginald T. Allen, 27, Chicago, IL., warrant (felony)

Shawna Marie Walker, 37, New Albany, domestic battery with serious bodily injury, endangered adult

Destin Conrad Swope, 30, Lexington, warrant (misdemeanor)

Victor I. Owens, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Scott Wesley Guerin, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Louis Paul Hancock, 58, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator

Thomas Eugene Spurgeon, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Lucas Edward Watkins, 34, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony)

Lynda Michelle Wilson, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Mary Ann Hall, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Vernon Joseph Farmer, 37, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Lynn Jones, 41, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Angela Gail Scott, 52, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I - IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

RELEASED

Kyle Michael Eve, 29, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Misdemeanors

William R. Birk, 60, Clarksville, warrant, driving while suspended prior

Jaime Gonzales-McCoy, 21, New Albany, warrant, possession of marijuana, operating without ever receiving a license with prior conviction

Janice M. Cox, 50, New Albany, warrant, battery resulting in bodily injury, theft

Felonies

Jessica L. Maddox, 31, Louisville, warrant, theft

Michael R. Test, 27, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana

RELEASED

None

Tags