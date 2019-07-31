Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michelle Marie Timmons, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jessica Lee Henson, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Arthur Lewis Lloyd, 56, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Rebecca Cox, 49, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, deadly weapon, cellular device

Veronica Ann Thomas, 47, no address listed, criminal trespass entering property after denied entry

Jason Herthel, 36, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

Jamal Tykquan Simpson, 27, Laurelton, KY, battery with bodily injury, interference with reporting of crime

Juan D. Barrios Guzman, 28, Louisville, possession of syringe, theft unspecified

Brandi Lea Southard, 38, Irondale, MO, theft

Lee Roy Cox, 48, Austin, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Marcia Mae Pound, 54, Salem, hold for other agency

Dale Ray Salisbury, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within five years

Amy Dawn Kennedy, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kenneth Martin Sieg, 64, Otisco, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within five years

Karen Renee Castaneda, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

David Christian Timberlake, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jennifer Marie Johnson, 26, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Chrystal Dawn Hatfield, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASED

Dayona L. Davis, 20, Henderson, KY., warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED IN

Misdemeanors

Cameron C. Finch, 19, Clarksville, possession of marijuana

Daniel C. Browning, 40, New Albany, operating while intoxicated refusal

Joseph L. Leashock, 22, Kokomo, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Felonies

Jamie K. Walther, 34, Corydon, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Joseph A. Hanka, 40, Mockport, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe, driving while suspended

Jacqulyn M. Neel, 37, Louisville, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug

Dustin L. Hanson, 35, city at large, warrant, check deception

Elizabeth J. Strickland, 49, Rockville Correctional Facility, warrant, dealing in methamphetamine

Jessica I. Moriarty, 33, New Albany, warrant, auto theft

Casey D. Sterling, 29, Lexington, IN, theft [prior]

RELEASED

None

Tags