CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michelle Marie Timmons, 33, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jessica Lee Henson, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Arthur Lewis Lloyd, 56, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Rebecca Cox, 49, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, deadly weapon, cellular device
Veronica Ann Thomas, 47, no address listed, criminal trespass entering property after denied entry
Jason Herthel, 36, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Jamal Tykquan Simpson, 27, Laurelton, KY, battery with bodily injury, interference with reporting of crime
Juan D. Barrios Guzman, 28, Louisville, possession of syringe, theft unspecified
Brandi Lea Southard, 38, Irondale, MO, theft
Lee Roy Cox, 48, Austin, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Marcia Mae Pound, 54, Salem, hold for other agency
Dale Ray Salisbury, 61, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within five years
Amy Dawn Kennedy, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kenneth Martin Sieg, 64, Otisco, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within five years
Karen Renee Castaneda, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
David Christian Timberlake, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jennifer Marie Johnson, 26, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Chrystal Dawn Hatfield, 45, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Dayona L. Davis, 20, Henderson, KY., warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED IN
Misdemeanors
Cameron C. Finch, 19, Clarksville, possession of marijuana
Daniel C. Browning, 40, New Albany, operating while intoxicated refusal
Joseph L. Leashock, 22, Kokomo, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Felonies
Jamie K. Walther, 34, Corydon, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Joseph A. Hanka, 40, Mockport, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe, driving while suspended
Jacqulyn M. Neel, 37, Louisville, warrant, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug
Dustin L. Hanson, 35, city at large, warrant, check deception
Elizabeth J. Strickland, 49, Rockville Correctional Facility, warrant, dealing in methamphetamine
Jessica I. Moriarty, 33, New Albany, warrant, auto theft
Casey D. Sterling, 29, Lexington, IN, theft [prior]
RELEASED
None
