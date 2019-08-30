CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
John M. Trusty, 53, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dakota Lee Woosley, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brittany Shawndria Bard, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Anthony Wayne Babbs, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Todd Austin Masters, 25, Clarksville, court order return
Laura Marie Crum, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
William Douglas Cooper Jr., 32, Marysville, warrant (felony)
Donna Louise Pumphrey, 39, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Courtney Michelle Rosenberger, 19, Clarksville,warrant (misdemeanor)
Lloyd Crump, 35, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Tevin Xavier Bonner, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency
Jessica Lynn Ross, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mark William Small, 25, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Alan Rumpel, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
William Robert McGee, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, counterfeiting, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Andre Westmoreland, 53, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance Schedule I-IV, operator never licensed
Danielle Faye Lindsay, 34, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Brennen D. Payne, 23, Louisville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kevin R. Druin, 42, Clarksville, domestic battery
Lachera R. Harraway, 23, no address listed, battery, resisting law enforcement, theft, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Victor L. Barbour Jr., 34, Cincinnati, OH, warrant, failure to appear on auto theft
Anthony W. Babbs, 42, Clarksville, warrant, violation of parole, possession of methamphetamine
Timothy N. McCutcheon, 29, Sellersburg, warrant, violation of parole, unlawful possession of syringe
Aaron A. Cahill, 37, Depauw, warrant, failure to appear, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person
Ricky O. Workman Jr., 19, Louisville, warrant, failure to appear, possession of narcotic drug, carrying handgun without a license, possession of marijuana
Giesy N. Claros Iraheta, 18, Minnesota, operating without ever receiving a license
Douglas R. Lynch, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant, failure to appear, auto theft
RELEASED
Stephen C. Davis, 40, New Albany, warrant, failure to appear, battery with serious bodily injury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.