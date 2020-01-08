CLARK COUNY
BOOKED-IN
Shawntez Depree Lorenzo Brand, 25, Osceola, residential entry, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Rhonda L. Combs, 58, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
William Joseph Schneider, 51, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy, theft of motor vehicle, criminal confinement, burglary, resisting law enforcement
Marcelus Elisha St.Clair, 34, Jeffersonville, court order return
Amber Ruth Ellen Crow, 31, Jeffersonville, court order return
Brittany Leah Brown, 26, Borden, warrant (felony)
Miranda Mae Griffis, 28, New Salisbury, warrant (felony)
Myron Vance Conley, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brandon James Rupe, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency
Chartone Thompson Jr., 25, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), operator never license, resisting law enforcement
Lashawn Hickman, 25, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Gary Lee Lathem, 52, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Devon Ann Brough, 26, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
David E. Pry III, 63, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Danielle Elizabeth Cornett, 32, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Mitchell Jo Wright, 34, Campbellsville, KY, carrying handgun without license
Darryl Wayne Wallace Jr., 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, endangering a person
RELEASED
Adrienne D. Griffith, 22, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher P. Lamb, 23, New Albany, possession of syringe
John L. Demoff, 32, Lowell, warrant (violation of parole)
Keaunte C. Brown Patterson, 23, New Albany, warrant
Curt A. Brinkmen, 41, Jasper, warrant (failure to appear)
Sarah A. Finn, 30, New Albany, warrant
Clara C. Fox, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Dale M. Clary, 31, Elizabeth, warrant (resisting law enforcement)
Laura A. Howerton, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.