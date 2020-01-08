Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNY

BOOKED-IN

Shawntez Depree Lorenzo Brand, 25, Osceola, residential entry, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Rhonda L. Combs, 58, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

William Joseph Schneider, 51, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), invasion of privacy, theft of motor vehicle, criminal confinement, burglary, resisting law enforcement

Marcelus Elisha St.Clair, 34, Jeffersonville, court order return

Amber Ruth Ellen Crow, 31, Jeffersonville, court order return

Brittany Leah Brown, 26, Borden, warrant (felony)

Miranda Mae Griffis, 28, New Salisbury, warrant (felony)

Myron Vance Conley, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brandon James Rupe, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency

Chartone Thompson Jr., 25, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), operator never license, resisting law enforcement

Lashawn Hickman, 25, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Gary Lee Lathem, 52, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Devon Ann Brough, 26, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

David E. Pry III, 63, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Danielle Elizabeth Cornett, 32, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Mitchell Jo Wright, 34, Campbellsville, KY, carrying handgun without license

Darryl Wayne Wallace Jr., 40, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, endangering a person

RELEASED

Adrienne D. Griffith, 22, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher P. Lamb, 23, New Albany, possession of syringe

John L. Demoff, 32, Lowell, warrant (violation of parole)

Keaunte C. Brown Patterson, 23, New Albany, warrant

Curt A. Brinkmen, 41, Jasper, warrant (failure to appear)

Sarah A. Finn, 30, New Albany, warrant

Clara C. Fox, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Dale M. Clary, 31, Elizabeth, warrant (resisting law enforcement)

Laura A. Howerton, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

