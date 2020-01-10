Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNY

BOOKED-IN

Graham Michale Huffman, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

John Thomas Morris, 57, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Melissa Gale Pritchard, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Fred Lester Benevides, 48, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Larry James Fugate, 22, Crothersville, theft

Michael Lawrence Flowers, 41, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia

Brian Patrick Coleman, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ricky Henderhan, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joshua M. Cheeks, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

John Steven Baird, 27, Jeffersonville, identity deception, false informing, hold for other agency

Justin Martin Knight, 36, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Talon Lynn Carlisle, 32, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, refusal, disorderly conduct

Karen Lynn Schimschock, 53, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Amy Beth Hogan, 33, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amy Michelle Meagher, 20, Sellersburg, synthetic ID deception

Morgan Leah Ramsey, 28, Corydon, warrant (felony), possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Jason R. Hardsaw, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Christopher Lee Miller, 36, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Bobbi L. Jordan, 35, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Louisville Metro

Christina L. Priest, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Brian L. Druin, 41, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher C. Maguire, 46, Sellersburg, warrant

Herman L. Southers, 65, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Matthew J, Jenkins, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Spencer Robinson, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Theodore R. Lee, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant

Elena A. Powers, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher L. Sauerheber, 26, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

David R. Evans, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Ishla M. Seafort, 31, no address listed, invasion of privacy, carrying a handgun without a license

RELEASED

William E. Johnson, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

