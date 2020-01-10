CLARK COUNY
BOOKED-IN
Graham Michale Huffman, 32, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
John Thomas Morris, 57, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Melissa Gale Pritchard, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Fred Lester Benevides, 48, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Larry James Fugate, 22, Crothersville, theft
Michael Lawrence Flowers, 41, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia
Brian Patrick Coleman, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ricky Henderhan, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joshua M. Cheeks, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
John Steven Baird, 27, Jeffersonville, identity deception, false informing, hold for other agency
Justin Martin Knight, 36, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Talon Lynn Carlisle, 32, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, refusal, disorderly conduct
Karen Lynn Schimschock, 53, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Amy Beth Hogan, 33, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Amy Michelle Meagher, 20, Sellersburg, synthetic ID deception
Morgan Leah Ramsey, 28, Corydon, warrant (felony), possession or use of Legend Drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Jason R. Hardsaw, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Christopher Lee Miller, 36, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Bobbi L. Jordan, 35, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Louisville Metro
Christina L. Priest, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Brian L. Druin, 41, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher C. Maguire, 46, Sellersburg, warrant
Herman L. Southers, 65, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Matthew J, Jenkins, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Spencer Robinson, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Theodore R. Lee, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant
Elena A. Powers, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher L. Sauerheber, 26, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
David R. Evans, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Ishla M. Seafort, 31, no address listed, invasion of privacy, carrying a handgun without a license
RELEASED
William E. Johnson, 19, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.