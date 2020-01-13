CLARK COUNY
BOOKED-IN
Tyler Michael Wade, 18, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Melissa Gail Downs, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Thomas Herman Spencer, 35, Scottsburg, theft, hold for other agency (felony)
Sarah May Slaughter, 29, Salem, warrant (felony)
Brandon Lee Masters, 24, Jeffersonville, hold for other (felony)
Reggie Daniel McShane, 33, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Elena Autumn Powers, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Stacy Diane Edds, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Valerie Turentine, 38, Indianapolis, court order return
Dakota Shane Landers, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Lindsey Joy Stroop, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Milous B. Arnold, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Krystal J. Haviland, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Aaron B. Elrod, 33, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Mark Oerther II, 42, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Randall Lee Mattingly, 40, Clarksville, burglary, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief
Damon D. Day, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
John Billy Singleton, 52, Nashville, fraud on financial institution, check deception, counterfeiting
Joseph Daniel Murphy, 59, Collinsville, VA, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Robert Joseph Patterson Jr., 40, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Prentis C. Blackmon Jr., 28, no address listed, warrant (felony), hold for Marion County
Nancy Ann Hall, 59, Jeffersonville, invasion or privacy
Peter Joseph Michel, 29, Corydon, possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (smoking instrument)
Alex Raymone Russell, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated'
Eric Taylor Grindell, 35, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
William Shane Bogard, 48, Jeffersonville, robbery
William Garnet Carey 26, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or hash (possession only)
James Edward Smith, 53, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Jeffery Dale Clark, 39, Charlestown, intimidation
Joshua Christopher Lee, 38, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction
James Shannon Ruffra, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), leaving the scene of accident
Kimberly Marie Pool, 38, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Clarence E. Jones, 38, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Joe Derand Powell, 64, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Timothy Brandon Williams, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Earl Hardimon Jr., 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Catherine Ann Wise, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Heather Nicole Burton, 36, Sellersburg, theft, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of synthetic drug or look-a-like substance with prior
RELEASED
Talon Lynn Carlisle, 32, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, refusal, disorderly conduct
Sean Edward Clark, 52, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Ernest Rodney Harris, 38, Clarksville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, interference with reporting crime
Edgar Sasnchez, 25, Louisville, leaving the scene of an accident
Quincy Blackmon, 28, Louisville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, carrying handgun without a permit
Phillip David Keck, 28, New Washington, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Steven E. Carlisle, 37, New Albany , theft
Michael R. Hiser, 43, New Albany, warrant
William J. Miller, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Erik Stringer, 44, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Kyle B. Stewart, 42, Mitchell, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Beverly A. Whitlow, 41, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect, dealing marijuana, dealing methamphetamine
Jason S. Weaver, 43, Mitchell, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, dealing marijuana
Tela S. Weldoh, 28, Williams, IN, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe, possession of heroin
Domingo V. Santos, 49, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard E. Hanger, 40, no address listed, criminal trespass
Nicole L. Owens, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
David R. Evans, 38, Jeffersonville, needs to sign wavier for Louisville Metro
Christopher C. Marguire, 46, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Justin M. Barger, 28, New Albany, warrant
James B. Smith, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior
Michael L. Jackson, 47, no address listed, auto theft (possession of stolen vehicle), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior
Jesse K. Stockton, 24, Louisville, public intoxication
Shaun M. Burton, no address listed, theft, hold for Clark County
Douglas M. Carver, 28, New Albany, habitual traffic violator
RELEASED
Leamber Clark, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Gregory S. Sikora, 43, Erie, PA, driving while intoxicated, endangering
John E. Neal, 62, Winchester, KY, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Sierra D. Moore, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
John D. Lenz, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
