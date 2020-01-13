Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNY

BOOKED-IN

Tyler Michael Wade, 18, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Melissa Gail Downs, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Thomas Herman Spencer, 35, Scottsburg, theft, hold for other agency (felony)

Sarah May Slaughter, 29, Salem, warrant (felony)

Brandon Lee Masters, 24, Jeffersonville, hold for other (felony)

Reggie Daniel McShane, 33, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

Elena Autumn Powers, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Stacy Diane Edds, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Valerie Turentine, 38, Indianapolis, court order return

Dakota Shane Landers, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Lindsey Joy Stroop, 32, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Milous B. Arnold, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Krystal J. Haviland, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Aaron B. Elrod, 33, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Mark Oerther II, 42, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Randall Lee Mattingly, 40, Clarksville, burglary, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief

Damon D. Day, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

John Billy Singleton, 52, Nashville, fraud on financial institution, check deception, counterfeiting

Joseph Daniel Murphy, 59, Collinsville, VA, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Robert Joseph Patterson Jr., 40, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Prentis C. Blackmon Jr., 28, no address listed, warrant (felony), hold for Marion County

Nancy Ann Hall, 59, Jeffersonville, invasion or privacy

Peter Joseph Michel, 29, Corydon, possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (smoking instrument)

Alex Raymone Russell, 25, Louisville, driving while intoxicated'

Eric Taylor Grindell, 35, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

William Shane Bogard, 48, Jeffersonville, robbery

William Garnet Carey 26, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or hash (possession only)

James Edward Smith, 53, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Jeffery Dale Clark, 39, Charlestown, intimidation

Joshua Christopher Lee, 38, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction

James Shannon Ruffra, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), leaving the scene of accident

Kimberly Marie Pool, 38, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Clarence E. Jones, 38, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Joe Derand Powell, 64, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Timothy Brandon Williams, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Earl Hardimon Jr., 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Catherine Ann Wise, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Heather Nicole Burton, 36, Sellersburg, theft, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of synthetic drug or look-a-like substance with prior

RELEASED

Talon Lynn Carlisle, 32, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, driving while intoxicated, refusal, disorderly conduct

Sean Edward Clark, 52, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Ernest Rodney Harris, 38, Clarksville, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, interference with reporting crime

Edgar Sasnchez, 25, Louisville, leaving the scene of an accident

Quincy Blackmon, 28, Louisville, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, carrying handgun without a permit

Phillip David Keck, 28, New Washington, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Steven E. Carlisle, 37, New Albany , theft

Michael R. Hiser, 43, New Albany, warrant

William J. Miller, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Erik Stringer, 44, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Kyle B. Stewart, 42, Mitchell, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe

Beverly A. Whitlow, 41, Georgetown, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect, dealing marijuana, dealing methamphetamine

Jason S. Weaver, 43, Mitchell, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, dealing marijuana

Tela S. Weldoh, 28, Williams, IN, possession of marijuana, possession of syringe, possession of heroin

Domingo V. Santos, 49, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard E. Hanger, 40, no address listed, criminal trespass

Nicole L. Owens, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

David R. Evans, 38, Jeffersonville, needs to sign wavier for Louisville Metro

Christopher C. Marguire, 46, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Justin M. Barger, 28, New Albany, warrant

James B. Smith, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior

Michael L. Jackson, 47, no address listed, auto theft (possession of stolen vehicle), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior

Jesse K. Stockton, 24, Louisville, public intoxication

Shaun M. Burton, no address listed, theft, hold for Clark County

Douglas M. Carver, 28, New Albany, habitual traffic violator

RELEASED

Leamber Clark, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Gregory S. Sikora, 43, Erie, PA, driving while intoxicated, endangering

John E. Neal, 62, Winchester, KY, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Sierra D. Moore, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

John D. Lenz, 27, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

