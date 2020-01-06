Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNY

BOOKED-IN

Melissa L. Howerton, 43, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Scott A. Wilhite, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Raemen Earl Riley, 32, Rochelle, IL., possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, resisting law enforcement

Lindsey Renee Gatlin, 39, Clarksville, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Daniel A. Riley, 56, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Gloria Bernatte Nebel, 64, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Anja Lamara Taylor, 29, Louisville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily waste

Amber Nicole Davis, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Timothy Mark Belviy Sr., 50, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Encinual Carter, 21, Sellersburg, theft of motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Jamaal A. League, 32, no address listed, residential entry, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Lyssa Marie Povlinski, 34, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Stephen P. Marshall, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jessie Allen Sims, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jonathon S. Luttrell, 58, Indianapolis, theft

Tara Jo Rice, 30, Bloomington, resisting law enforcement

Theron John Lee, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), battery (no injury), resisting law enforcement

Eric Douglas Bryant, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Candia Lynn Hurt, 40, Sellersburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Marshall Rambert, 60, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct

Lyle Christopher Snider, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

James Eric Gray, 28, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, false identity statement, synthetic ID deception

Raymond L. Humphrey, 56, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Amanda Leigh Desilets, 29, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Rebecca N. Embury, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, identity deception, possession of syringe, neglect of dependent, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Jeffrey Allan Oakes, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Oscar Eugene Moss, 51, Madison, WI, felony (15 day hold)

Shanna Grace Guffey, 43, Charlestown, warrant (felony), identity deception, synthetic ID deception, false identity statement

Randy B. Hutchings, 61, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Martha S. Strassell, 33, Jeffersonville, theft

Matthew Latimer Crone, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Serena Marie Hollman, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Phillip St. George, 38, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Darran E. Jeffers, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Robert Thomas Bradley, 59, Jeffersonville, public intoxication

Raymond Wayne Bowling, 50, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Alex Judd, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Adam Seth Persons, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy

Evan Leenen, 35, Pekin, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

James Edward Williams, 59, Indianapolis, identity deception, false informing, driving while suspended with prior conviction, hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Zeferino Garcia-Carrido, 27, Clarksville, operator never licensed

Barbara Jane Tiller, 38, Jeffersonville, theft, resisting law enforcement

Nathan James Lay, 30, Georgetown, theft, resisting law enforcement

Deshawn L. Brownlow, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mikel Shannon Cleek, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Amanda Kay Moore, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Katina Lynn Morgan, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Martin Albert Gordon, 63, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Timothy Lynn Weist Jr., 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Stephanie Nicole Shader, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Paige Renee Still, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Tamara Lynn Spencer, 43, warrant (felony)

Austin James Lee Roach, 25, Memphis, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Anthony Wayne Baker, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Stephen Brandyn Barker, 32, Bradenton, FL, warrant (felony)

Jose Raynaldo Gomez-Cardoza, 57, Austin, TX, operator never licensed

Jennifer Galicia, 21, Chicago, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvias (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Kendai Lorenzo Williams, 20, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan Gilbert McCutcheon, 33, Charlestown, driving while suspended with prior conviction, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Quintin Elliott Kemp, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or Il drug

Marshall Rambert, 60, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication

William Ryan Densford, 36, Clarksville, criminal mischief

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ashley S. Leezer, 23, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jessica I. Bridges, 32, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole))

Claude M. Bell, 47, New Albany, warrant

Kimberly J. Raynor, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation or parole)

Lyssa M. Povlinski, 34, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Chrisrtopher S. Abell, 46, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Angela S. Smith, 20, no address listed, trespass

Shane W. Compton, 27, no address listed, trespass

Caleb T. Mercer, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior

RELEASED

Tiffany J. Hart, 33, Hopkinsville, KY, theft, criminal trespass

Heather L. Cardwell, 33, Crofton, KY, theft

Steven L. Hash, 59, Louisville, warrant

Melody E. Watson, 27, New Albany, theft

Shawna S. Chism Dougherty, 26, New Albany, theft

Jason H. Griffin, 40, Scottsburg, warrant (violation of parole)

