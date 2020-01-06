CLARK COUNY
BOOKED-IN
Melissa L. Howerton, 43, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Scott A. Wilhite, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Raemen Earl Riley, 32, Rochelle, IL., possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, resisting law enforcement
Lindsey Renee Gatlin, 39, Clarksville, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Daniel A. Riley, 56, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Gloria Bernatte Nebel, 64, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Anja Lamara Taylor, 29, Louisville, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily waste
Amber Nicole Davis, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Timothy Mark Belviy Sr., 50, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Encinual Carter, 21, Sellersburg, theft of motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Jamaal A. League, 32, no address listed, residential entry, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Lyssa Marie Povlinski, 34, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Stephen P. Marshall, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jessie Allen Sims, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jonathon S. Luttrell, 58, Indianapolis, theft
Tara Jo Rice, 30, Bloomington, resisting law enforcement
Theron John Lee, 38, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), battery (no injury), resisting law enforcement
Eric Douglas Bryant, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Candia Lynn Hurt, 40, Sellersburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Marshall Rambert, 60, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct
Lyle Christopher Snider, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
James Eric Gray, 28, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, false identity statement, synthetic ID deception
Raymond L. Humphrey, 56, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Amanda Leigh Desilets, 29, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Rebecca N. Embury, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, identity deception, possession of syringe, neglect of dependent, obstruction of justice, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Jeffrey Allan Oakes, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Oscar Eugene Moss, 51, Madison, WI, felony (15 day hold)
Shanna Grace Guffey, 43, Charlestown, warrant (felony), identity deception, synthetic ID deception, false identity statement
Randy B. Hutchings, 61, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Martha S. Strassell, 33, Jeffersonville, theft
Matthew Latimer Crone, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Serena Marie Hollman, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Phillip St. George, 38, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Darran E. Jeffers, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Robert Thomas Bradley, 59, Jeffersonville, public intoxication
Raymond Wayne Bowling, 50, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Alex Judd, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Adam Seth Persons, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy
Evan Leenen, 35, Pekin, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
James Edward Williams, 59, Indianapolis, identity deception, false informing, driving while suspended with prior conviction, hold for other agency (felony), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Zeferino Garcia-Carrido, 27, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Barbara Jane Tiller, 38, Jeffersonville, theft, resisting law enforcement
Nathan James Lay, 30, Georgetown, theft, resisting law enforcement
Deshawn L. Brownlow, 30, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mikel Shannon Cleek, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Amanda Kay Moore, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Katina Lynn Morgan, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Martin Albert Gordon, 63, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Timothy Lynn Weist Jr., 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Stephanie Nicole Shader, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Paige Renee Still, 33, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Tamara Lynn Spencer, 43, warrant (felony)
Austin James Lee Roach, 25, Memphis, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Anthony Wayne Baker, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Stephen Brandyn Barker, 32, Bradenton, FL, warrant (felony)
Jose Raynaldo Gomez-Cardoza, 57, Austin, TX, operator never licensed
Jennifer Galicia, 21, Chicago, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvias (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Kendai Lorenzo Williams, 20, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan Gilbert McCutcheon, 33, Charlestown, driving while suspended with prior conviction, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Quintin Elliott Kemp, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or Il drug
Marshall Rambert, 60, Sellersburg, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication
William Ryan Densford, 36, Clarksville, criminal mischief
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ashley S. Leezer, 23, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jessica I. Bridges, 32, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole))
Claude M. Bell, 47, New Albany, warrant
Kimberly J. Raynor, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation or parole)
Lyssa M. Povlinski, 34, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Chrisrtopher S. Abell, 46, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Angela S. Smith, 20, no address listed, trespass
Shane W. Compton, 27, no address listed, trespass
Caleb T. Mercer, 25, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior
RELEASED
Tiffany J. Hart, 33, Hopkinsville, KY, theft, criminal trespass
Heather L. Cardwell, 33, Crofton, KY, theft
Steven L. Hash, 59, Louisville, warrant
Melody E. Watson, 27, New Albany, theft
Shawna S. Chism Dougherty, 26, New Albany, theft
Jason H. Griffin, 40, Scottsburg, warrant (violation of parole)
