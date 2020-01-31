Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jonathan M. Warfield, 27, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Krista D. Shepherd, 40, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Emily Rise Erb, 31, Reading, MI, hold for other agency (felony), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance

Mark A. Cochran Jr., 22, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Thomas Carl Johnston, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Terry Lee McDowell II, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

David Anthony Ponder, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Jacob A. Sorrels, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Taryn Virginia Carol Cronin, 31, Tell City, warrant (misdemeanor)

Allisha Celest Rainbolt, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kaitlyn Nicole Wilkin, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

David E. Wiseman, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

David Brent Wright, 39, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Kyle Edward Flemingm, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Ashlee M. Yatalese, 21, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction

Amy Sharea Thurman, 36, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed

Eda Rebecka Reynolds, 46, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

William Ryan Densford, 36, Clarksville, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury

Gary Wayne English, 33, Nicholesville, KY., theft, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

James Scott King, 36, Nicholesville, KY., theft, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement

Michael L. Smith, 38, Sellersburg, operator never licensed

Joshua Ryan White, 45, New Albany warrant (misdemeanor)

Lamare Rickman, 33, Louisville, operator never licensed

Geoffrey A. Morris, 49, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Tiffany Dawn Wiseman, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Bradley Jason Wiseman, 44, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael R. Danner, 24, no address listed, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine

Heather L. Cole, 31, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)

Jaleesa C. Lewis, 30, Indiana Women's Prison Indianapolis, court order transfer, hold for Fayette County

Clinesha M. Henry, 24, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Stephanie S. Wilder, 51, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Gage E. English, 25, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Andre J. Carter III, 20, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, escape, disorderly conduct

Ralph Coda III, 47, Otisco, warrant (violation of parole)

Wesley D. Robertson, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

David D. Travis, 34, New Albany, warrant

Stephanie M. Stepro, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Jefferson County, KY

Kimber N. Carothers, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant

RELEASED

Brian T. Sharp, 50, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)

