CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jonathan M. Warfield, 27, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Krista D. Shepherd, 40, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Emily Rise Erb, 31, Reading, MI, hold for other agency (felony), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance
Mark A. Cochran Jr., 22, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Thomas Carl Johnston, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Terry Lee McDowell II, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David Anthony Ponder, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Jacob A. Sorrels, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Taryn Virginia Carol Cronin, 31, Tell City, warrant (misdemeanor)
Allisha Celest Rainbolt, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kaitlyn Nicole Wilkin, 24, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
David E. Wiseman, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
David Brent Wright, 39, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Kyle Edward Flemingm, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Ashlee M. Yatalese, 21, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction
Amy Sharea Thurman, 36, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed
Eda Rebecka Reynolds, 46, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
William Ryan Densford, 36, Clarksville, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury
Gary Wayne English, 33, Nicholesville, KY., theft, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
James Scott King, 36, Nicholesville, KY., theft, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement
Michael L. Smith, 38, Sellersburg, operator never licensed
Joshua Ryan White, 45, New Albany warrant (misdemeanor)
Lamare Rickman, 33, Louisville, operator never licensed
Geoffrey A. Morris, 49, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Tiffany Dawn Wiseman, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Bradley Jason Wiseman, 44, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael R. Danner, 24, no address listed, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine
Heather L. Cole, 31, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)
Jaleesa C. Lewis, 30, Indiana Women's Prison Indianapolis, court order transfer, hold for Fayette County
Clinesha M. Henry, 24, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Stephanie S. Wilder, 51, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Gage E. English, 25, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Andre J. Carter III, 20, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, escape, disorderly conduct
Ralph Coda III, 47, Otisco, warrant (violation of parole)
Wesley D. Robertson, 41, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
David D. Travis, 34, New Albany, warrant
Stephanie M. Stepro, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Jefferson County, KY
Kimber N. Carothers, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant
RELEASED
Brian T. Sharp, 50, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.