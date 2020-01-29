CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Richard Wayne Caves, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Amanda Nichole Rogers, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael Scott Patton, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terry Joe Richey, 40, Salem, warrant (felony)
Stephanie Marie Smith, 38, Clarksville, court order return, warrant (misdemeanor)
Briana Lynn Sharp, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brian Lee Carruthers, 42, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Roosevelt Gill, 31, Louisville, theft
James Lee Austin, 36, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Colleen Compton, 57, Marysville, driving while intoxicated
Joseph Williams, 60, Clarksville, sex offender, residency offenses
Patrick S. McGlasson, 55, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael McCubbins, 46, Memphis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Michael Eugene Senter, 36, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia
Brooke Noel Flanigan, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Nicholas Lee Wilkerson, 21, Nabb, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), theft of firearm
Micah Shane Mattingly, 37, Greenfield, driving while suspended with prior conviction
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ethan W. Johnson, 29, New Albany, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Dustin R. Humphrey, 36, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Amy N. Aiken, 41, Frankfort, KY, possession of syringe
Daniel P. Ishie, 40, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Billy G. Taylor, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Andrew P. Durham, 27, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Brian J. Chatman, 35, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)
