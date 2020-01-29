Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Richard Wayne Caves, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amanda Nichole Rogers, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael Scott Patton, 34, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terry Joe Richey, 40, Salem, warrant (felony)

Stephanie Marie Smith, 38, Clarksville, court order return, warrant (misdemeanor)

Briana Lynn Sharp, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Brian Lee Carruthers, 42, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Roosevelt Gill, 31, Louisville, theft

James Lee Austin, 36, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Colleen Compton, 57, Marysville, driving while intoxicated

Joseph Williams, 60, Clarksville, sex offender, residency offenses

Patrick S. McGlasson, 55, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael McCubbins, 46, Memphis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Michael Eugene Senter, 36, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia

Brooke Noel Flanigan, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Nicholas Lee Wilkerson, 21, Nabb, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), theft of firearm

Micah Shane Mattingly, 37, Greenfield, driving while suspended with prior conviction

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ethan W. Johnson, 29, New Albany, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Dustin R. Humphrey, 36, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Amy N. Aiken, 41, Frankfort, KY, possession of syringe

Daniel P. Ishie, 40, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Billy G. Taylor, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Andrew P. Durham, 27, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Brian J. Chatman, 35, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)

