CLARK COUNY
BOOKED-IN
David Anthony Ponder, 38, Jeffersonville, court order return
Brandon Anthony Fowler, 34, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug, possession of syringe
John Dominick Noble, 24, New Albany, domestic battery
Lavon Charles Smith, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kaitlyn Hanes, 25, Louisville, theft
Brian David Tucker, 44, New Albany, theft
Thinh Hoang Phan, 28, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rodney Wayne Huff, 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, false identity statement, identity deception, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph Ray Bratcher, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Austin Davis, 37, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Michael Ray Ruby, 31, Greenville, warrant (felony)
Ryan K. Ettel, 42, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Amanda Eve Hunt, 43, New Washington, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, theft
Lalania Kia Skeens, 27, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Briana Nicole Sadler, 21, New Albany, theft
Amy Jo Link, 38, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
Travis Alexander Oglesby, 49, Charlestown, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
RELEASED
Jordan Shamel Webb, 26, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Shannon Harrell, 34, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher S. Schneck, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin V. Bacon, 32, Mount Washington, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Thomas S. Self, 55, Austin, warrant (failure to appear)
Steven W. Strange, 34, Georgetown, intimidation, domestic battery, interfering with reporting of a crime, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon
Ishla M. Seafort, 31, New Albany, battery
Jon T. Costin, 25, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated with prior, driving while intoxicated (refusal), disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Ian C. Casey, 24, Floyds Knobs, violation of parole
Taiwan L. Berry, 40, warrant
