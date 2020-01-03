Jail Activity
Buy Now

CLARK COUNY

BOOKED-IN

David Anthony Ponder, 38, Jeffersonville, court order return

Brandon Anthony Fowler, 34, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug, possession of syringe

John Dominick Noble, 24, New Albany, domestic battery

Lavon Charles Smith, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kaitlyn Hanes, 25, Louisville, theft

Brian David Tucker, 44, New Albany, theft

Thinh Hoang Phan, 28, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Rodney Wayne Huff, 40, Charlestown, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, false identity statement, identity deception, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph Ray Bratcher, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Austin Davis, 37, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Michael Ray Ruby, 31, Greenville, warrant (felony)

Ryan K. Ettel, 42, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Amanda Eve Hunt, 43, New Washington, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, theft

Lalania Kia Skeens, 27, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Briana Nicole Sadler, 21, New Albany, theft

Amy Jo Link, 38, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

Travis Alexander Oglesby, 49, Charlestown, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

RELEASED

Jordan Shamel Webb, 26, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Shannon Harrell, 34, Indianapolis, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher S. Schneck, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin V. Bacon, 32, Mount Washington, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Thomas S. Self, 55, Austin, warrant (failure to appear)

Steven W. Strange, 34, Georgetown, intimidation, domestic battery, interfering with reporting of a crime, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon

Ishla M. Seafort, 31, New Albany, battery

Jon T. Costin, 25, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated with prior, driving while intoxicated (refusal), disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Ian C. Casey, 24, Floyds Knobs, violation of parole

Taiwan L. Berry, 40, warrant

Tags

Recommended for you