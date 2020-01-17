CLARK COUNY
BOOKED-IN
Dennis Karl Cline, 61, Wentzville, MO, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs
Jennifer Nevitt, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jina Michelle Mitchell, 22, French Lick, false informing, hold for other agency (felony)
Kenneth J. Williams, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Diaundre Newby, 24, Lexington, battery with bodily injury
Tyler Joshua Summitt, 23, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
James Edward Hodge, 36, Charlestown, domestic battery
Chantelle Rene Pearce, 28, Marengo, warrant (felony)
Jason E. Ferguson, 35, Lanesville, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)
Brittany Nicole Mason, 37, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated with controlled substance
Patrick O. Oates, 29, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jennifer Lee Wall, 34, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Joseph P. Peay, 39, Borden, resisting law enforcement
D'Angelo Rashon Billingslea, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Branden Sky Haworth, 33, Salem, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or ll, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Kira Marie O'Keefe, 19, Milltown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance
Devin Thomas Eggers, 30, Sellersburg, neglect of dependent, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Lonisha Johnson, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Joseph Charles Rucker, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jason W. Biddle, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Shawntez Depree Lorenzo Brand, 25, Osceola, criminal trespass, refusal to leave property
Robert Dean Wheat Jr., 32, Sellersburg, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Daryion Lamont Newsome, 19, Toledo, OH, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, packaged to appear to be THC Hemp Extract
Shaunta Lavon Conners Jr., 22 , Toledo, OH, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction, carrying handgun without license, theft firearm
Tayquan Antonio Smith, 20, Louisville, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, packaged to appear to be THC Hemp extract
Travis Alexander Oglesby, 49, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic, schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Joseph Wayne Moore, 37, Marysville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Carlton McGuire, 61, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor)
Troy Lamont Davis, 27, New Albany, dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia
Destiny Danielle Hill, 21, New Albany, carrying handgun without license, hold for other agency
Erik Benjamin Gregory, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Rickey L. Ison, 47, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Zipporah Carter, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Seth M. Plummer, 32, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jesse E. Worley, 25, New Albany, warrant
Julia N. Joseph, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
