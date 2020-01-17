Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNY

BOOKED-IN

Dennis Karl Cline, 61, Wentzville, MO, maintaining a common nuisance, drugs

Jennifer Nevitt, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jina Michelle Mitchell, 22, French Lick, false informing, hold for other agency (felony)

Kenneth J. Williams, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Diaundre Newby, 24, Lexington, battery with bodily injury

Tyler Joshua Summitt, 23, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

James Edward Hodge, 36, Charlestown, domestic battery

Chantelle Rene Pearce, 28, Marengo, warrant (felony)

Jason E. Ferguson, 35, Lanesville, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)

Brittany Nicole Mason, 37, Scottsburg, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated with controlled substance

Patrick O. Oates, 29, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Jennifer Lee Wall, 34, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Joseph P. Peay, 39, Borden, resisting law enforcement

D'Angelo Rashon Billingslea, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Branden Sky Haworth, 33, Salem, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug schedule I or ll, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Kira Marie O'Keefe, 19, Milltown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance

Devin Thomas Eggers, 30, Sellersburg, neglect of dependent, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Lonisha Johnson, 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Joseph Charles Rucker, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jason W. Biddle, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Shawntez Depree Lorenzo Brand, 25, Osceola, criminal trespass, refusal to leave property

Robert Dean Wheat Jr., 32, Sellersburg, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement

Daryion Lamont Newsome, 19, Toledo, OH, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, packaged to appear to be THC Hemp Extract

Shaunta Lavon Conners Jr., 22 , Toledo, OH, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction, carrying handgun without license, theft firearm

Tayquan Antonio Smith, 20, Louisville, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, packaged to appear to be THC Hemp extract

Travis Alexander Oglesby, 49, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic, schedule I or II drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Joseph Wayne Moore, 37, Marysville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Carlton McGuire, 61, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor)

Troy Lamont Davis, 27, New Albany, dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia

Destiny Danielle Hill, 21, New Albany, carrying handgun without license, hold for other agency

Erik Benjamin Gregory, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Rickey L. Ison, 47, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Zipporah Carter, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Seth M. Plummer, 32, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jesse E. Worley, 25, New Albany, warrant

Julia N. Joseph, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

