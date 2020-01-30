Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brenda Lee Davis, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Charles D. Benge, 44, Anderson, court order return

Jeffery L. Fleenor Jr., 35, Clarksville, domestic battery, battery with serious injury

Robert Lee Casey, 39, Madison, possession of methamphetamine

Joshua R. Mink, 42, Greenville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Lucy Gladdis Hall, 61, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

William Emerson Banks, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Rona L. Mayfield, 44, Lexington, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Billy Ray Watson, 26, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), theft

William Thomas Kelly, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Samantha Jo Perez, 40, Austin, warrant (felony)

Nancy Jean Eden, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Michael McCubbins, 46, Memphis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Michael Eugene Senter, 36, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia

Johnathon B. Manor, 27, Jeffersontown, KY., warrant (misdemeanor)

Lowell Anthony Swisher, 51, Austin, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kelsey J. Brunofsky, 27, Memphis, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Joshua A. Salesman, 29, New Albany, warrant

Briana M. Sadler, 21, New Albany, court order appearance

Aaron W. Kidwell, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (body attachment), warrant (violation of parole)

Gregory M. Herald, 30, Evansville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal), resisting law enforcement

Kiel W. Travillian, 33, Greenville, warrant (violation of parole)

Gary M. Eglen, 40, Palmyra, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Jeromy L. Nelson, 38, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Thomas D. Medcalf, 51, Nabb, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

RELEASED

None

