CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brenda Lee Davis, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Charles D. Benge, 44, Anderson, court order return
Jeffery L. Fleenor Jr., 35, Clarksville, domestic battery, battery with serious injury
Robert Lee Casey, 39, Madison, possession of methamphetamine
Joshua R. Mink, 42, Greenville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Lucy Gladdis Hall, 61, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
William Emerson Banks, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Rona L. Mayfield, 44, Lexington, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Billy Ray Watson, 26, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), theft
William Thomas Kelly, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Samantha Jo Perez, 40, Austin, warrant (felony)
Nancy Jean Eden, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Michael McCubbins, 46, Memphis, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Michael Eugene Senter, 36, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia
Johnathon B. Manor, 27, Jeffersontown, KY., warrant (misdemeanor)
Lowell Anthony Swisher, 51, Austin, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kelsey J. Brunofsky, 27, Memphis, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Joshua A. Salesman, 29, New Albany, warrant
Briana M. Sadler, 21, New Albany, court order appearance
Aaron W. Kidwell, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (body attachment), warrant (violation of parole)
Gregory M. Herald, 30, Evansville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal), resisting law enforcement
Kiel W. Travillian, 33, Greenville, warrant (violation of parole)
Gary M. Eglen, 40, Palmyra, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Jeromy L. Nelson, 38, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Thomas D. Medcalf, 51, Nabb, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
RELEASED
None
