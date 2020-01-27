CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert Leo Davis, 40, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Donna Lynn Pinuelas, 22, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Brittany Nicole Morris, 22, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Antonio Trevon Newby, 22, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Randall Paul Buford, 40, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony), synthetic ID deception, false informing/reporting

Kimberly Sue Pierce, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Barry Matthew Gossett, 32, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Carl Thomas Love, 26, New Albany, theft

Terald Antonio Walthour, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ashley Nicole White, 32, Leitchfield, KY, warrant (felony)

Bridgette Marie Parker, 26, Leavenworth, residential entry, knowingly or intentional possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like

Brenden Marnae White, 32, Indianapolis, residential entry, possession of syringe

Shawn Patrick Warner, 35, Jeffersonville, residential entry, knowingly or intentional possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like

Ashley Brianna Phillips, 21, Palmyra, hold for other agency (felony)

Paul Glenn Eurton, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Tammy Lynn Pilkerton, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Steven William Bowers, 47, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Sally C. Stepp, 46, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Dustin James Bricker, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kristina Ray Wallace, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Juan Ocamomejia, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Randy L. Burris, 44, Bunkerhill, possession of methamphetamine

Jan Lea Moss, 54, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Brandon Lee Johnson, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Jeffrey Karl Marsh, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Michael Jackson, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jason Neil Conover, 37, Clarksville, synthetic ID deception

James Anthony Embry, 49, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Marc Alan Mertz, 61, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Amber Jo Bratcher, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

James M. Thompson, 44, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Daniel Cole Ott, 25, Jeffersonville, battery, criminal mischief

John Thomas Mackey, 23, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Jonathan Thomas Simms, 31, Charlestown, operator never licensed

Joshua Wayne Jennings, 34, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dylan J. Clark, 24, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Jennifer Diane Dujardin, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ashley Marie Hutchins, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Lynda Michelle Wilson, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Marquita Linnett Forrest, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ronnie Keith Johnson, 35, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Matthew Storn Whisman, 25, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Deconko Pugh, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Ali Daoud 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ricky D. Herbinger, 53, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Joshua Martin Vogler, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Norman Douglas Couch, 35, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Kiarra A. Vance, 30, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

John Russell Handford, 36, New Albany, stalking, making threats, invasion of privacy

Noah Jacob Taylor, 33, New Albany, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)

Silas Lamar Long, 47, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or Ii drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashing or saliva (possession only)

Ashley Latriece Porterfield, 24, New Albany, hold for other agency

James David Masterson, 31, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

RELEASED

Lindsay Noel Allee, 25 Floyds Knobs, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

Christina Nicole Sleight, 25, Greenville, resisting laws enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

Fletcher Taylor Herrin, 33, Charlestown, court order return

Marvin Lee Hall, 52, Jeffersonville, court order return 

Vaughn Seacat, 58, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nedra Ilene Terry, 56, Jeffersonville, battery

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN 

David A. Ponder, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant

Christina D. Henson, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, theft

Kevin A. Grant, 31, New Haven, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Justin T. Dupin, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Adam S. Persons, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Donna L. Pinuelas, 22, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Dashawn J. Taylor, 50, Louisville, warrant

Kelly R. Wright, 37, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Jolontey A. Webb, 19, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Brittany M. Morris, 22, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Michael J. Driver, 39, New Albany, invasion of privacy, driving while suspended with prior

Todd M. Humphrey, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua L. Biegel, 41, Campbellsville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Hardin County, KY

Jason R. Daggett, 42, Rivergrove, IL, warrant (violation of parole)

Jason A. Carter, 40, no address listed, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief

Theresa R. Pascula, 47, Jeffersonville, theft, hold for Harrison Count

Myrna L. Palmore, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Tommond D. Turner, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Christine E., Timmonds, 46,  New Albany, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of traffic

Darrall W. Scott, 54, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving

Vincent M. Morgan, 28, Clarksville, theft with prior, driving while suspended with prior

RELEASED

Noah J. Jones, 20, Corydon, possession of marijuana

Daniel R. Valesquez Cortez, 38, Jeffersonville, operating without ever receiving a license

William H. Hoover, 41, Martinsburg, possession of marijuana

Frances L. Rickman, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Thomas E. Sonne, 68, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

