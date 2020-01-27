CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert Leo Davis, 40, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Donna Lynn Pinuelas, 22, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Brittany Nicole Morris, 22, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Antonio Trevon Newby, 22, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Randall Paul Buford, 40, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony), synthetic ID deception, false informing/reporting
Kimberly Sue Pierce, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Barry Matthew Gossett, 32, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Carl Thomas Love, 26, New Albany, theft
Terald Antonio Walthour, 38, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ashley Nicole White, 32, Leitchfield, KY, warrant (felony)
Bridgette Marie Parker, 26, Leavenworth, residential entry, knowingly or intentional possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like
Brenden Marnae White, 32, Indianapolis, residential entry, possession of syringe
Shawn Patrick Warner, 35, Jeffersonville, residential entry, knowingly or intentional possession of synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-a-like
Ashley Brianna Phillips, 21, Palmyra, hold for other agency (felony)
Paul Glenn Eurton, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Tammy Lynn Pilkerton, 49, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Steven William Bowers, 47, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Sally C. Stepp, 46, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Dustin James Bricker, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kristina Ray Wallace, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Juan Ocamomejia, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Randy L. Burris, 44, Bunkerhill, possession of methamphetamine
Jan Lea Moss, 54, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Brandon Lee Johnson, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Jeffrey Karl Marsh, 23, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Michael Jackson, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jason Neil Conover, 37, Clarksville, synthetic ID deception
James Anthony Embry, 49, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Marc Alan Mertz, 61, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Amber Jo Bratcher, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
James M. Thompson, 44, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Daniel Cole Ott, 25, Jeffersonville, battery, criminal mischief
John Thomas Mackey, 23, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Jonathan Thomas Simms, 31, Charlestown, operator never licensed
Joshua Wayne Jennings, 34, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), warrant (misdemeanor)
Dylan J. Clark, 24, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jennifer Diane Dujardin, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ashley Marie Hutchins, 28, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Lynda Michelle Wilson, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Marquita Linnett Forrest, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ronnie Keith Johnson, 35, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Matthew Storn Whisman, 25, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Deconko Pugh, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Ali Daoud 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ricky D. Herbinger, 53, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Joshua Martin Vogler, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Norman Douglas Couch, 35, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Kiarra A. Vance, 30, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
John Russell Handford, 36, New Albany, stalking, making threats, invasion of privacy
Noah Jacob Taylor, 33, New Albany, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)
Silas Lamar Long, 47, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or Ii drug, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashing or saliva (possession only)
Ashley Latriece Porterfield, 24, New Albany, hold for other agency
James David Masterson, 31, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
RELEASED
Lindsay Noel Allee, 25 Floyds Knobs, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
Christina Nicole Sleight, 25, Greenville, resisting laws enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
Fletcher Taylor Herrin, 33, Charlestown, court order return
Marvin Lee Hall, 52, Jeffersonville, court order return
Vaughn Seacat, 58, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nedra Ilene Terry, 56, Jeffersonville, battery
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
David A. Ponder, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant
Christina D. Henson, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, theft
Kevin A. Grant, 31, New Haven, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Justin T. Dupin, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Adam S. Persons, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Donna L. Pinuelas, 22, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Dashawn J. Taylor, 50, Louisville, warrant
Kelly R. Wright, 37, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Jolontey A. Webb, 19, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Brittany M. Morris, 22, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael J. Driver, 39, New Albany, invasion of privacy, driving while suspended with prior
Todd M. Humphrey, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua L. Biegel, 41, Campbellsville, KY, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Hardin County, KY
Jason R. Daggett, 42, Rivergrove, IL, warrant (violation of parole)
Jason A. Carter, 40, no address listed, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief
Theresa R. Pascula, 47, Jeffersonville, theft, hold for Harrison Count
Myrna L. Palmore, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Tommond D. Turner, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Christine E., Timmonds, 46, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of traffic
Darrall W. Scott, 54, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving
Vincent M. Morgan, 28, Clarksville, theft with prior, driving while suspended with prior
RELEASED
Noah J. Jones, 20, Corydon, possession of marijuana
Daniel R. Valesquez Cortez, 38, Jeffersonville, operating without ever receiving a license
William H. Hoover, 41, Martinsburg, possession of marijuana
Frances L. Rickman, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Thomas E. Sonne, 68, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
