CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Terrance Martin Combs, 39, Madison, court order return
Kevin Charles McLeod, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Curt S. Beasley, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Daniel A. Bowyer, 40, Nabb, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ted A. Hamilton, 55, Corbin, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Megan Lee Hazzard, 20, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, battery with no injury, criminal mischief, public intoxication
Nathaniel Bradley Roby, 43, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Gregory Thomas Steiner, 24, Corydon, hold for other agency (felony)
Douglas Andrew Parks, 55, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Paul Sherman Horn, 45, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Jimmy Chad Ballew, 37, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Louis Earl Hawkins, 29, Freetown, hold for other agency (felony)
Brandon Taylor, 44, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Charles Lester Dexter Jr., 41, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Anthony J. Smith, 26, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Clayton M. Wilhelm, 23, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Robin Ray Bishop, 24, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
Lonnie Hawkins, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Terry Ray Daffron, 53, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicholas Lee Wilkerson, 21, Nabb, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), theft of firearm
Jaime S. Brunner, 40, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Davonte Dejuan Hayes, 26, Tulsa, OK, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, reckless driving
Jodie Lynn Lee, 36, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James C. Tutt, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Chris A. Jensen, 33, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Paul G. Eurton, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Kathy J. Davis, 48, New Albany, criminal trespass, theft
Marquita L. Forrest, 46, Louisville, warrant
Jesus Aguirre, 40, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Ashley L. Porterfield, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
John S. Baird, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Tiffany J. Hart, 33, Hopkinsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Bernardo B. Bernal, 54, no address listed, public intoxication, false informing
Richard H. Rodweif, 37, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated
Roddy J. Henderson, 24, New Albany, theft
Peter J. Michel, 29, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine
Carey L. Walker, 41, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Scott A. Timmonds, 38, Nabb, obstruction of justice
RELEASED
Steven S. Shireman, 33, New Albany, warrant
