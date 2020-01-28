Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY 

BOOKED-IN

Terrance Martin Combs, 39, Madison, court order return

Kevin Charles McLeod, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Curt S. Beasley, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Daniel A. Bowyer, 40, Nabb, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ted A. Hamilton, 55, Corbin, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Megan Lee Hazzard, 20, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy, battery with no injury, criminal mischief, public intoxication

Nathaniel Bradley Roby, 43, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Gregory Thomas Steiner, 24, Corydon, hold for other agency (felony)

Douglas Andrew Parks, 55, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Paul Sherman Horn, 45, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Jimmy Chad Ballew, 37, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Louis Earl Hawkins, 29, Freetown, hold for other agency (felony)

Brandon Taylor, 44, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Charles Lester Dexter Jr., 41, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Anthony J. Smith, 26, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Clayton M. Wilhelm, 23, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Robin Ray Bishop, 24, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

Lonnie Hawkins, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Terry Ray Daffron, 53, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicholas Lee Wilkerson, 21, Nabb, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), theft of firearm

Jaime S. Brunner, 40, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Davonte Dejuan Hayes, 26, Tulsa, OK, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, reckless driving

Jodie Lynn Lee, 36, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN 

James C. Tutt, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Chris A. Jensen, 33, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

Paul G. Eurton, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Kathy J. Davis, 48, New Albany, criminal trespass, theft

Marquita L. Forrest, 46, Louisville, warrant

Jesus Aguirre, 40, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Ashley L. Porterfield, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

John S. Baird, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Tiffany J. Hart, 33, Hopkinsville, KY, warrant (failure to appear)

Bernardo B. Bernal, 54, no address listed, public intoxication, false informing 

Richard H. Rodweif, 37, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated

Roddy J. Henderson, 24, New Albany, theft

Peter J. Michel, 29, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine

Carey L. Walker, 41, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Scott A. Timmonds, 38, Nabb, obstruction of justice

RELEASED

 Steven S. Shireman, 33, New Albany, warrant

