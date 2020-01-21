Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mary Elizabeth Gravley, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency

Benjamin QL Weisbach, 34, Jeffersonville warrant (felony)

Tara Raye Dykes, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jerry Lee Davey Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Asha Trenice Moorman, 39, Louisville, possession of marijuana, marijuana oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Tyre Grinage, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Carter Stollings, 48, Austin, hold for other agency (felony)

Ronald Jeffrey Stoutz, 42, Clarksville, fraud

Scott Edward Smith, 50, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Terrence J. Cannon, 45, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Justin M. Dent, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

April Dawn Enlow, 37, Otisco, driving while intoxicated

Lindsey Michael Pearson, 41, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Damioni Alexander Halton, 24, Columbus, driving while intoxicated

Trevor Nathaniel Pitchard, 23, Vincennes, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person

Madelyn Louise Roark, 20, Seymour, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor

Christopher Tomas Lopeza, 19, Borden, domestic battery

William Luther Colwell, 48, New Washington, theft, motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Johnathon Alan Frantz, 28, Jeffersonville, theft

Lizabeth Lynnba Zachary, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Erin A. Decker, 32, Vine Grove, KY, warrant (felony)

Jacky Mark Willhoite, 29, Jeffersonville, strangulation, rape by force, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime

William Douglas Cooper Jr., 32, Marysville resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Chloe's Desirae Thompson, 21, Louisville, contributing to the delinquency of minor

Mykel Rene'e Rich, 18, Louisville, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor

Brittany Noel Robertson, 25, Henryville, neglect of dependent

Richard Dwight Heimbach, 52, Madison, driving while intoxicated

Kyrstin F. Weland, 26, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Ronnie Blair, 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Nicholas L. Riff, 25, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated

Trevor D'Sho Tarpin, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Crystal Dawn Sebastian, 27, Greenville, warrant (felony)

Jennifer Selrena Earnhardt, 21, Rockwell, NC, warrant (felony)

James M. Fry, 57, Louisville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Frederick LeRoy Graham, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Robert Neil White, 40, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)

Cody Michael Banks, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony), robbery

Jennifer Laine Howard, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Mark Nathaniel Brewer Jr., 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Mary R. Kaufman, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Incocencio Noiegva, 30, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed

William Lee James, 40, Memphis, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated

Brian David Tucker, 44, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Andres Luna Doloros, 19, Jeffersonville, illegal possession of alcohol, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed

RELEASED

Daryion Lamont Newsome, 19, Teledo, OH, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, packaged to appear to be THC Hemp Extract

Shaunta Lavon Conners Jr., 22 , Toledo, OH, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction, carrying handgun without license, theft, firearm

Tayquan Antonio Smith, 20, Louisville, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, packaged to appear to be THC Hemp extract

Destiny Danielle Hill, 21, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), carrying handgun without license

Randall Christopher Clutter, 20, New Albany, possession of syringe, criminal mischief, residential entry

Heather Ashley Smothers, 36, Belleview, FL., domestic battery, strangulation,

Alex Jeffrey Davidson, 43, Columbus, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

John Russell Hansford, 36, New Albany, warrant

Glenda Sandoval Morales, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Annette Ranae Wheeler, 30, Salem, warrant (felony)

David Obertate, 43, Hanover, carrying handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction

Sean W. Fitzgerald, 29, Madison, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II

Emily Payton Monroe, 19, Charlestown, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Matthew Wayne Kerr, 31, Scottsburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of controlled substance I-IV

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dominic D. Truelove, 33, no address listed, warrant, (court order transfer)

Brandon R. Missi, 37, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)

Elijah D. Hublar, 31, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)

David A. Kessibger, 41, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear) hold for Clark County

Stephen A. Hunt, 37, Louisville, warrant, theft, possession of methamphetamine

Blake D. Eldridge, 29, New Albany, habitual traffic violator

Jacob A. Sorrels, 28, New Albany, warrant, (failure to appear), (violation of parole)

Robert J. Potter, 29, English, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Crawford County

Jason R. Hardsaw, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Justin L. Avis, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Andrew W. Reid, 31, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Eric C. Greer, 30, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Gerald J. Bradford, 40, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Liberty County, TX

Nashunda S. Greene, 40, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent

Bobby L. Jordan, 35, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro

Decorey S. Murphy, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Brandon L. Rosenberger, 30, Greenville, warrant

Patrick O. Oates, 29, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jennifer R. Cole, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Robert B. Flach, 27, Orange County, possession of methamphetamine

Valen D. Provenze, 30, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

Marissa D. Dodson, 24, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

Luz A. Rivera, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, theft, possession of methamphetamine

Bradley K. Manels, 40, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Barry S. Sprigler, 48, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior

Alan L. Dodson, 30, New Albany, warrant

Thomas R. Johnson, 44, Louisville, possession of handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, false informing, possession of paraphernalia

Gannon T. Clark, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Brittany L. Prather, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), possession of syringe

RELEASED

Destiny D. Hill, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant

Kymberli D. Nix, 55, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Amy L. Jones, 39, Pineville, KY, driving while intoxicated

Akiya N. O'Neal, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jordan L. Fitzgerald, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jeffrey H. House, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior

Brandon P. Weaver, 24, Indianapolis. driving while intoxicated

