BOOKED-IN
Mary Elizabeth Gravley, 42, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency
Benjamin QL Weisbach, 34, Jeffersonville warrant (felony)
Tara Raye Dykes, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jerry Lee Davey Jr., 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Asha Trenice Moorman, 39, Louisville, possession of marijuana, marijuana oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Tyre Grinage, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Carter Stollings, 48, Austin, hold for other agency (felony)
Ronald Jeffrey Stoutz, 42, Clarksville, fraud
Scott Edward Smith, 50, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Terrence J. Cannon, 45, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Justin M. Dent, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
April Dawn Enlow, 37, Otisco, driving while intoxicated
Lindsey Michael Pearson, 41, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Damioni Alexander Halton, 24, Columbus, driving while intoxicated
Trevor Nathaniel Pitchard, 23, Vincennes, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person
Madelyn Louise Roark, 20, Seymour, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor
Christopher Tomas Lopeza, 19, Borden, domestic battery
William Luther Colwell, 48, New Washington, theft, motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm, resisting law enforcement, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Johnathon Alan Frantz, 28, Jeffersonville, theft
Lizabeth Lynnba Zachary, 34, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Erin A. Decker, 32, Vine Grove, KY, warrant (felony)
Jacky Mark Willhoite, 29, Jeffersonville, strangulation, rape by force, domestic battery, interference with reporting of crime
William Douglas Cooper Jr., 32, Marysville resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Chloe's Desirae Thompson, 21, Louisville, contributing to the delinquency of minor
Mykel Rene'e Rich, 18, Louisville, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor
Brittany Noel Robertson, 25, Henryville, neglect of dependent
Richard Dwight Heimbach, 52, Madison, driving while intoxicated
Kyrstin F. Weland, 26, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Ronnie Blair, 30, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Nicholas L. Riff, 25, Prospect, KY, driving while intoxicated
Trevor D'Sho Tarpin, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Crystal Dawn Sebastian, 27, Greenville, warrant (felony)
Jennifer Selrena Earnhardt, 21, Rockwell, NC, warrant (felony)
James M. Fry, 57, Louisville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Frederick LeRoy Graham, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Robert Neil White, 40, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (felony)
Cody Michael Banks, 21, Clarksville, warrant (felony), robbery
Jennifer Laine Howard, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Mark Nathaniel Brewer Jr., 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Mary R. Kaufman, 42, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Incocencio Noiegva, 30, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed
William Lee James, 40, Memphis, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, driving while intoxicated
Brian David Tucker, 44, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Andres Luna Doloros, 19, Jeffersonville, illegal possession of alcohol, driving while intoxicated, operator never licensed
RELEASED
Daryion Lamont Newsome, 19, Teledo, OH, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, packaged to appear to be THC Hemp Extract
Shaunta Lavon Conners Jr., 22 , Toledo, OH, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction, carrying handgun without license, theft, firearm
Tayquan Antonio Smith, 20, Louisville, dealing cocaine/narcotic, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice, packaged to appear to be THC Hemp extract
Destiny Danielle Hill, 21, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), carrying handgun without license
Randall Christopher Clutter, 20, New Albany, possession of syringe, criminal mischief, residential entry
Heather Ashley Smothers, 36, Belleview, FL., domestic battery, strangulation,
Alex Jeffrey Davidson, 43, Columbus, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
John Russell Hansford, 36, New Albany, warrant
Glenda Sandoval Morales, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Annette Ranae Wheeler, 30, Salem, warrant (felony)
David Obertate, 43, Hanover, carrying handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction
Sean W. Fitzgerald, 29, Madison, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II
Emily Payton Monroe, 19, Charlestown, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Matthew Wayne Kerr, 31, Scottsburg, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of controlled substance I-IV
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dominic D. Truelove, 33, no address listed, warrant, (court order transfer)
Brandon R. Missi, 37, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)
Elijah D. Hublar, 31, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)
David A. Kessibger, 41, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear) hold for Clark County
Stephen A. Hunt, 37, Louisville, warrant, theft, possession of methamphetamine
Blake D. Eldridge, 29, New Albany, habitual traffic violator
Jacob A. Sorrels, 28, New Albany, warrant, (failure to appear), (violation of parole)
Robert J. Potter, 29, English, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Crawford County
Jason R. Hardsaw, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Justin L. Avis, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Andrew W. Reid, 31, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Eric C. Greer, 30, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Gerald J. Bradford, 40, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Liberty County, TX
Nashunda S. Greene, 40, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent
Bobby L. Jordan, 35, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro
Decorey S. Murphy, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Brandon L. Rosenberger, 30, Greenville, warrant
Patrick O. Oates, 29, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jennifer R. Cole, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Robert B. Flach, 27, Orange County, possession of methamphetamine
Valen D. Provenze, 30, New Albany, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
Marissa D. Dodson, 24, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
Luz A. Rivera, 31, Jeffersonville, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, theft, possession of methamphetamine
Bradley K. Manels, 40, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Barry S. Sprigler, 48, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior
Alan L. Dodson, 30, New Albany, warrant
Thomas R. Johnson, 44, Louisville, possession of handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, false informing, possession of paraphernalia
Gannon T. Clark, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Brittany L. Prather, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), possession of syringe
RELEASED
Destiny D. Hill, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant
Kymberli D. Nix, 55, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Amy L. Jones, 39, Pineville, KY, driving while intoxicated
Akiya N. O'Neal, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Jordan L. Fitzgerald, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Jeffrey H. House, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior
Brandon P. Weaver, 24, Indianapolis. driving while intoxicated
