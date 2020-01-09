CLARK COUNY
BOOKED-IN
Stephen Michael Davenport, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), false informing
Jonathan T. Metz, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Dakota Ryan Barnes, 26, Palmyra, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, false identity statement, theft
Sean Patrick O'Kelley, 52, Jeffersonville, residential entry, legend drug (possession), battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Brandon D. Berry, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lashanti Kevon McKinney, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony Tyler Morris, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Leamber E. Clark, 30, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator
Major Crane, 54, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Nicole R. Turner, 30, Jeffersonville, court order return
Ralph Edward Dearborn, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
William Carl Logsdon, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeremy P. Karlin, 29, Sellersburg, counterfeiting
Bruce J. Fox, 56, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property, denied entry
Corey Wayne Hoffmeister, 28, Borden, warrant (felony)
Amy Lou Bennett, 42, Milton, KY, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Bobby McCutcheon Singletary, 49, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Mark John Spicer Jr., 41, Seymour, theft
Tiffany Leigh Clifton, 38, Indianapolis, possession of methamphetamine
Billie Jo Holcomb, 40, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
John William East, 47, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher C. Majuire, 46, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony), theft with prior conviction
Kyle David Rosenfield, 33, Salem, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Dashon Vonta Morris, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Arthur E. Church III, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Thomas Herman Spencer, 35, Scottsburg, theft, hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua Ryan White, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction, theft, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Christopher Lee Miller, 36, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Raul Valdez Silva, 46, El Paso, TX, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, criminal mischief
Michael Edward Nerio, 28, Brandon, FL, public intoxication
Brianna Nicole May, 24, Peru, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Mitchell Jo Wright, 34, Campbellsville, KY, carrying handgun without license
Kenita H. Badie, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jason L. Corbin, 43, Pekin, needs to sign waiver for Clermont County
Sir James K. Kidd, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Trevor A. Money, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Edward C. Wheeler, 32, New Albany, strangulation, domestic battery
Martel W. Harraway, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Amanda M. Dillow, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Damon R. Eisenback, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Wendy L. Landgraf, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Juanita M. Barnett, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
George S. White, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
RELEASED
Nicholas W. Gilland, 35, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
David E. Pry, 63, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
