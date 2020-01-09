Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNY

BOOKED-IN

Stephen Michael Davenport, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), false informing

Jonathan T. Metz, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Dakota Ryan Barnes, 26, Palmyra, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement, false identity statement, theft

Sean Patrick O'Kelley, 52, Jeffersonville, residential entry, legend drug (possession), battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Brandon D. Berry, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lashanti Kevon McKinney, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Anthony Tyler Morris, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Leamber E. Clark, 30, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator

Major Crane, 54, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Nicole R. Turner, 30, Jeffersonville, court order return

Ralph Edward Dearborn, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

William Carl Logsdon, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeremy P. Karlin, 29, Sellersburg, counterfeiting

Bruce J. Fox, 56, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property, denied entry

Corey Wayne Hoffmeister, 28, Borden, warrant (felony)

Amy Lou Bennett, 42, Milton, KY, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Bobby McCutcheon Singletary, 49, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Mark John Spicer Jr., 41, Seymour, theft

Tiffany Leigh Clifton, 38, Indianapolis, possession of methamphetamine

Billie Jo Holcomb, 40, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

John William East, 47, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher C. Majuire, 46, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony), theft with prior conviction

Kyle David Rosenfield, 33, Salem, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Dashon Vonta Morris, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Arthur E. Church III, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Thomas Herman Spencer, 35, Scottsburg, theft, hold for other agency (felony)

Joshua Ryan White, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice with prior conviction, theft, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Christopher Lee Miller, 36, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Raul Valdez Silva, 46, El Paso, TX, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, criminal mischief

Michael Edward Nerio, 28, Brandon, FL, public intoxication

Brianna Nicole May, 24, Peru, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Mitchell Jo Wright, 34, Campbellsville, KY, carrying handgun without license

Kenita H. Badie, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jason L. Corbin, 43, Pekin, needs to sign waiver for Clermont County

Sir James K. Kidd, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Trevor A. Money, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Edward C. Wheeler, 32, New Albany, strangulation, domestic battery

Martel W. Harraway, 27, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Amanda M. Dillow, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Damon R. Eisenback, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Wendy L. Landgraf, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Juanita M. Barnett, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

George S. White, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

RELEASED

Nicholas W. Gilland, 35, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)

David E. Pry, 63, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

