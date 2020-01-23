CLARK COUNY
BOOKED-IN
Timothy Lee Morris, 20, Louisville, warrant (felony), false identity statement, invasion of privacy
Amanda L. Chilton, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jon Ryan Hesse, 37, Clarksville, court order return
Edward Tobin Gordon Jr., 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule IV
Stephen D. Barrett, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Gilbert Ray Miles Jr., 28, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Angela Kay Caulk, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Trayce Wayne King, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Michael Wayne Vest, 36, Tell City, court order return
Tony W. Cooper Jr., 46, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule II drug, possession of syringe
Jason Kenneth Morris, 46, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Charles Allan Slinker, 34, Brownstown, warrant (felony)
Candace Ranae Adam, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Eric Wayne Lindsey, 37, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
RELEASED
Jaquan M. Wilson, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Delta Renee Trimble, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Steven Daniel Laughman, 30, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon, battery, no injury
Maurice Rayshaw Byars, 29, Louisville, carry handgun without license
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Daniel B. Krow, 35, Louisville, hold for Louisville Metro Corrections
Larry G. Marsee, 56, Louisville, needs waiver of extradition signed, hold for Louisville Metro Correctional
Gabriel S. Poe, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Dennie F. May, 52, Edinburgh, court order transport, hold for Edinburgh Correctional Facility
Andrew W. Batson, 39, Columbia, IL., possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Joshua T. Smith, 35, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Windor A. Ballard, 49, Louisville, possession of narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement
Kimber N. Carothers, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
