CLARK COUNY

BOOKED-IN

Timothy Lee Morris, 20, Louisville, warrant (felony), false identity statement, invasion of privacy

Amanda L. Chilton, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jon Ryan Hesse, 37, Clarksville, court order return

Edward Tobin Gordon Jr., 40, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule IV

Stephen D. Barrett, 54, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Gilbert Ray Miles Jr., 28, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Angela Kay Caulk, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Trayce Wayne King, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Michael Wayne Vest, 36, Tell City, court order return

Tony W. Cooper Jr., 46, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule II drug, possession of syringe

Jason Kenneth Morris, 46, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Charles Allan Slinker, 34, Brownstown, warrant (felony)

Candace Ranae Adam, 32, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Eric Wayne Lindsey, 37, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

RELEASED

Jaquan M. Wilson, 23, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Delta Renee Trimble, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Steven Daniel Laughman, 30, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon, battery, no injury

Maurice Rayshaw Byars, 29, Louisville, carry handgun without license

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Daniel B. Krow, 35, Louisville, hold for Louisville Metro Corrections

Larry G. Marsee, 56, Louisville, needs waiver of extradition signed, hold for Louisville Metro Correctional

Gabriel S. Poe, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Dennie F. May, 52, Edinburgh, court order transport, hold for Edinburgh Correctional Facility

Andrew W. Batson, 39, Columbia, IL., possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Joshua T. Smith, 35, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Windor A. Ballard, 49, Louisville, possession of narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement

Kimber N. Carothers, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

