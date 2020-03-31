CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cameron Ralphyale Brown, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Mark Hinson, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Ashley L. Etheridge, 36, New Albany, possession of handgun without a permit, possession of synthetic drug
Paul D. Hunter, 33, no address listed, public indecency, disorderly conduct
Gloria S. Skaggs, 31, Louisville, warrant
Amber M. Ashby, 29, Elizabeth, robbery
RELEASED
Cristal D. Flores, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
