Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Cameron Ralphyale Brown, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mark Hinson, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Ashley L. Etheridge, 36, New Albany, possession of handgun without a permit, possession of synthetic drug

Paul D. Hunter, 33, no address listed, public indecency, disorderly conduct

Gloria S. Skaggs, 31, Louisville, warrant

Amber M. Ashby, 29, Elizabeth, robbery

RELEASED

Cristal D. Flores, 28, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

