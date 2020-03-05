CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Derek M. Camp, 37, Jeffersonville, intimidation
James J. Powers, 46, Salem, warrant (felony)
Gabriel Joshua Johnson, 28, Madison, TN, disorderly conduct
Abdi Mahamud Ahmed, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Allen Vance, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher William Coleman, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Latoya J. Smith, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Troy Sylvester Holley, 54, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
William T. Groves, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Drake Michale Coleman II, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Lindsey Annette Hodges, 35, Sellersburg, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Michael Kent Farler, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Jordan Scott Patterson, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan Christopher McFadden, 33, Madison, warrant (felony)
Jessy Noland Jr., 39, Pekin, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor
David Irvin Blair, 36, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Timmy Lawrence McDowell III, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brandon Rene Lynch, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Gerardo Lopez-Hernandez, 30, Clarksville, operator never licensed
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Briana M. Prewitt, 22, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Jennifer L. Crone, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Laken B. Burres, 23 Rockville, Correctional Facility, court order transfer, hold for Rockville Correctional Facility
Kevin S. Probus, 56, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within five years
Troy D. Bales, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Tadd L. Watts, 30, Louisville, warrant (violation or parole)
Brittany M. Hazen, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Reggie D. McShane, 33, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Steven L. Hash, 59, Floyds Knobs, court order transfer
Jeromy L. Nelson, 38, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
James B. Cook, 49, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Tyler M. Clooney, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jessica M. Bertrem, 39, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of Legend Drug
Ethan R. Paris, 28, Underwood, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Kevin C. McLeod, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
