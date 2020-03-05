Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Derek M. Camp, 37, Jeffersonville, intimidation

James J. Powers, 46, Salem, warrant (felony)

Gabriel Joshua Johnson, 28, Madison, TN, disorderly conduct

Abdi Mahamud Ahmed, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joshua Allen Vance, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher William Coleman, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Latoya J. Smith, 34, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Troy Sylvester Holley, 54, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

William T. Groves, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Drake Michale Coleman II, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Lindsey Annette Hodges, 35, Sellersburg, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Michael Kent Farler, 39, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Jordan Scott Patterson, 23, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan Christopher McFadden, 33, Madison, warrant (felony)

Jessy Noland Jr., 39, Pekin, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor

David Irvin Blair, 36, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Timmy Lawrence McDowell III, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brandon Rene Lynch, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Gerardo Lopez-Hernandez, 30, Clarksville, operator never licensed

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Briana M. Prewitt, 22, Sellersburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Jennifer L. Crone, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Laken B. Burres, 23 Rockville, Correctional Facility, court order transfer, hold for Rockville Correctional Facility

Kevin S. Probus, 56, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within five years

Troy D. Bales, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Tadd L. Watts, 30, Louisville, warrant (violation or parole)

Brittany M. Hazen, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Reggie D. McShane, 33, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Steven L. Hash, 59, Floyds Knobs, court order transfer

Jeromy L. Nelson, 38, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

James B. Cook, 49, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Tyler M. Clooney, 21, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jessica M. Bertrem, 39, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of Legend Drug

Ethan R. Paris, 28, Underwood, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Kevin C. McLeod, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

