Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Johnathan Ray Krone, 36, Bloomington, theft, motor vehicle, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, synthetic ID deception, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), false informing, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Tory Tamon Laster, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only) illegal possession of alcohol

Madison Kay Reynolds, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Kyle S. Weber, 22, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Noella Kay Adaline Whelan, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), illegal possession of alcohol

Kyle William Haverstock, 32, no address listed, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)

Lindsey Nicole Culver, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Randy L. Burris, 25, Bunkerhill, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement

Aaron Howard Bauerla, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Ronnie W. Holt Jr., 54, Hardinsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Richard L. Sullivan, 34, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Marissa Belle Sparks, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Randy Rew Thomas Sr., 57, Borden, warrant (felony)

Michael Kent Farler, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Courtney Lynn Allen, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

Brianna Payton Hall, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

James W. Butler, 67, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Steven R. Dattilo, 39, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Roxanne R. Edwards, 44, Pekin, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, false informing

Jennifer D. Dujardin, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Cody T. Haynes, 24, New Albany, warrant

Jason M. Wallace, 38, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Daniel S. Wilfong, 49, no address listed, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, hold for Harrison County

Richard W. Chin, 62, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated

Timothy W. Fanning, 41, no address listed, warrant, possession of methamphetamine

Kyle T. Williams, 41, New Albany, warrant

Danielle N. Hill, 27, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

