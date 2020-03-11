CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Johnathan Ray Krone, 36, Bloomington, theft, motor vehicle, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, synthetic ID deception, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), false informing, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Tory Tamon Laster, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only) illegal possession of alcohol
Madison Kay Reynolds, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Kyle S. Weber, 22, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Noella Kay Adaline Whelan, 20, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), illegal possession of alcohol
Kyle William Haverstock, 32, no address listed, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony)
Lindsey Nicole Culver, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Randy L. Burris, 25, Bunkerhill, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement
Aaron Howard Bauerla, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Ronnie W. Holt Jr., 54, Hardinsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Richard L. Sullivan, 34, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Marissa Belle Sparks, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Randy Rew Thomas Sr., 57, Borden, warrant (felony)
Michael Kent Farler, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Courtney Lynn Allen, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
Brianna Payton Hall, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
James W. Butler, 67, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Steven R. Dattilo, 39, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Roxanne R. Edwards, 44, Pekin, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, false informing
Jennifer D. Dujardin, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Cody T. Haynes, 24, New Albany, warrant
Jason M. Wallace, 38, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel S. Wilfong, 49, no address listed, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, hold for Harrison County
Richard W. Chin, 62, Floyds Knobs, operating while intoxicated
Timothy W. Fanning, 41, no address listed, warrant, possession of methamphetamine
Kyle T. Williams, 41, New Albany, warrant
Danielle N. Hill, 27, Clarksville, operating while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
