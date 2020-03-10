CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jeremy Lyle Copeland, 33, Jeffersonville, theft, firearm, carry handgun without license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice when person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
John Dee Carman, 30, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance/drug paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony)
Christopher Michael Fowler, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Tarrence Martin Dennis, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Tyler Joshua Summitt, 23, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Kyle J. Minor, 23, Jeffersonville, battery
Wesley Derrick Robertson, 42, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Brandon Payne, 28, Borden, warrant (felony)
Tristan Riley Curtiss, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), court order return, hold for other agency (felony)
Franciscio Javier Ortuno Zapata, 26, Jeffersonville, court order return
James Butler, 67, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Waylon Lewis Greenwell, 40, Bardstown, KY, warrant (felony)
Ronald Wayne Harrell, 50, Borden, warrant (felony)
Brett N. Phillips, 21, Jeffersonville, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, obliterating ID marks on handgun
Ronald Jeffrey Stoltz, 43, Clarksville, battery by bodily waste
Jonathan Neil Hayes, 36, Henryville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Jacob Watts, 26, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years.
RELEASED
Regan Nicole Kent, 21, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Shannon L. Houchin, 57, Paoli, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Andrew A. Rutherford, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jeremy M. Abram, 40, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior
Calvin E. Mitchell, 40, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Matthew T. Brown, 26, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Phillip L. Whiteman, 51, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Jevon D. Harris Curry, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher B. Tush, 23, Borden, driving while suspended with prior, operating without ever receiving a license
