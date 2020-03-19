Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ernest O. Bradley, 42, Louisville, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication

Todd F. Napier, 39, Underwood, resisting law enforcement, battery with no injury, intimidation

James E. Shupp, 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Thinh Hoang Phan, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Marcus Anthony Johnson, 41, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Cottrell C. Mackey, 26, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Gary Lee DuVall Jr., 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Roddy J. Henderson, 24, New Albany, warrant

Carolyn R. Shelton, 30, New Albany, residential entry

Frederick D. Jones, 56, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Alabama Patrol

Larry W. Skinner, 52, needs to sign waiver for Aubrain County, MO

Shontae Bishop, 39, New Albany, criminal trespass

RELEASED

None

