CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ernest O. Bradley, 42, Louisville, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication
Todd F. Napier, 39, Underwood, resisting law enforcement, battery with no injury, intimidation
James E. Shupp, 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Thinh Hoang Phan, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Marcus Anthony Johnson, 41, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Cottrell C. Mackey, 26, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Gary Lee DuVall Jr., 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Roddy J. Henderson, 24, New Albany, warrant
Carolyn R. Shelton, 30, New Albany, residential entry
Frederick D. Jones, 56, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Alabama Patrol
Larry W. Skinner, 52, needs to sign waiver for Aubrain County, MO
Shontae Bishop, 39, New Albany, criminal trespass
RELEASED
None
