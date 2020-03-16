Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

BOOKED-IN

Ronald William Curtsinger, 53, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

Gary Wayne Schuler Jr., 24, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)

William Joseph Tucker, 44, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Courtney Lynn Allen, 29, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement

Derius Isabella Bell, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Sean R. Bougie, 50, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sean Ray Withers, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Keith Andrew Kenny, 50, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

William C. Bryant, 54, Branchville, court order return

Carl Wayne Allen, 41, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Ryan Christopher Herchenrader, 21, Clarksville, domestic battery with previous conviction

Mohammed D. Ibrahim, 22, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Taryn Grey Kleinhenz, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Johnathon Alan Franz, 28, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle

Tyler Joshua Summitt, 24, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, obstruction of traffic by person

Derek Monta Camp, 57, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, harassment misuse of 911 system

Jacob Andrew Bates, 36, New Albany, burglary, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Michael Dean Prather, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Aaron Matthew Ducharme, 46, Bedford, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Megan N. Clayborn, 29, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed

Matthew D. Faulkstick, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Sheshauna M. Hodges, 42, Clarksville, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, prior unrelated conviction

Roderick LaMonte Crutcher, 52, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kenneth Steven Mobley, 28, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)

Hashaka Wadiya Davis, 39, Conyers, GA, driving while intoxicated

Kaitlin Nicole Barnes, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated endangering a person

Lajuan Lee Gatewood, 40, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug

Brandon Lee Robertson, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry

Jamie Sue Ballard, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Deborah Michelle Mitchell, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Larry W. Skinner, 52, Milltown, hold for other agency (felony)

Kaleif Shabazz, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, endangering a person

Taylor Andrea Green, 19, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Jeff E. Stewart, 41, Borden, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Lori B. Ison, 48, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Marcus Tremayne Pinkston, 47, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, violation of specialized driving privileges, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)’

Johnny Lee Dent, 35, Pekin, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Crystal R. Ray, 32, Evansville, theft

Michael A. Jones, 40, Branchville, hold for Branchville Correctional Facility

Jonathan M. Hayes, 36, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)

Corey M. Grangier, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear, violation of parole)

Shaunna M. Buckman, 20, Carmi, IL, warrant (violation of parole)

Lindsey M. Culver, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jason C. Gresham, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Marissa B. Sparks, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Kelly L. Pollard, 41, Madison, warrant (violation of parole, failure to appear)

Charles L. Webb, 47, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with prior, operating without ever receiving a license

Cecelia R. Spainhour, 30, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Antoine M. Blakey, 37, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Gary A. Jones Jr., 43, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Donavaun C. Smith, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Howard H. Johnson, 33, Cincinnati, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a serious felon

Candace M. Montgomery, 26, Floyds Knobs, battery

Julie A. Bakkevan, 37, no address listed, disorderly conduct, failure to identify

William H. Hoover, 45, Greenville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction and endangers

Jose Otilo Hernandez, 35, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, refusal, driving while intoxicated, endangering, hold for Clark County

Brian K. Gambrell, 20, Louisville, possession of cocaine, possession of a Legend Drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of controlled substance

Jeffrey K. Taylor, 58, no address listed, public nudity

Earl K. Boman, 32, New Albany, hold for Clark County

Kimberly A. Skelton, 57, Crestwood, KY, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication

RELEASED

Skylar J. Hughes, 19, Hanover, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)

Andrew E. Devore, 34, New Albany, warrant

Gregg A. Weir, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Derrick C. Poling, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Melissa J. McLoughlin, 37, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Tags

Recommended for you