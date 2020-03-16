BOOKED-IN
Ronald William Curtsinger, 53, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gary Wayne Schuler Jr., 24, Memphis, warrant (misdemeanor)
William Joseph Tucker, 44, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Courtney Lynn Allen, 29, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement
Derius Isabella Bell, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Sean R. Bougie, 50, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sean Ray Withers, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Keith Andrew Kenny, 50, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
William C. Bryant, 54, Branchville, court order return
Carl Wayne Allen, 41, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Ryan Christopher Herchenrader, 21, Clarksville, domestic battery with previous conviction
Mohammed D. Ibrahim, 22, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Taryn Grey Kleinhenz, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Johnathon Alan Franz, 28, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle
Tyler Joshua Summitt, 24, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, obstruction of traffic by person
Derek Monta Camp, 57, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, harassment misuse of 911 system
Jacob Andrew Bates, 36, New Albany, burglary, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Michael Dean Prather, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Aaron Matthew Ducharme, 46, Bedford, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Megan N. Clayborn, 29, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed
Matthew D. Faulkstick, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Sheshauna M. Hodges, 42, Clarksville, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, prior unrelated conviction
Roderick LaMonte Crutcher, 52, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kenneth Steven Mobley, 28, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)
Hashaka Wadiya Davis, 39, Conyers, GA, driving while intoxicated
Kaitlin Nicole Barnes, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated endangering a person
Lajuan Lee Gatewood, 40, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug
Brandon Lee Robertson, 33, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, entering property after denied entry
Jamie Sue Ballard, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Deborah Michelle Mitchell, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Larry W. Skinner, 52, Milltown, hold for other agency (felony)
Kaleif Shabazz, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, endangering a person
Taylor Andrea Green, 19, Sellersburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Jeff E. Stewart, 41, Borden, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Lori B. Ison, 48, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Marcus Tremayne Pinkston, 47, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, violation of specialized driving privileges, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)’
Johnny Lee Dent, 35, Pekin, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Crystal R. Ray, 32, Evansville, theft
Michael A. Jones, 40, Branchville, hold for Branchville Correctional Facility
Jonathan M. Hayes, 36, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)
Corey M. Grangier, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear, violation of parole)
Shaunna M. Buckman, 20, Carmi, IL, warrant (violation of parole)
Lindsey M. Culver, 35, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jason C. Gresham, 36, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Marissa B. Sparks, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Kelly L. Pollard, 41, Madison, warrant (violation of parole, failure to appear)
Charles L. Webb, 47, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with prior, operating without ever receiving a license
Cecelia R. Spainhour, 30, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Antoine M. Blakey, 37, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Gary A. Jones Jr., 43, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Donavaun C. Smith, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Howard H. Johnson, 33, Cincinnati, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a serious felon
Candace M. Montgomery, 26, Floyds Knobs, battery
Julie A. Bakkevan, 37, no address listed, disorderly conduct, failure to identify
William H. Hoover, 45, Greenville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction and endangers
Jose Otilo Hernandez, 35, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, refusal, driving while intoxicated, endangering, hold for Clark County
Brian K. Gambrell, 20, Louisville, possession of cocaine, possession of a Legend Drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of controlled substance
Jeffrey K. Taylor, 58, no address listed, public nudity
Earl K. Boman, 32, New Albany, hold for Clark County
Kimberly A. Skelton, 57, Crestwood, KY, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication
RELEASED
Skylar J. Hughes, 19, Hanover, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)
Andrew E. Devore, 34, New Albany, warrant
Gregg A. Weir, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Derrick C. Poling, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Melissa J. McLoughlin, 37, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
