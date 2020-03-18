CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Robert Lee Casey, 39, Madison, robbery, battery with bodily injury, theft of motor vehicle, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Ashley Amanda Simms, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Kathleen Marcel Warren, 35, Madison, warrant (felony)
Torrey D. Jones, 42, Centralia, IL, hold for other agency (felony)
Jonathan Arias, 29, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Antonio Lamont Tharpe Sr., 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Corey William Pearl, 24, Clarksville, domestic battery
RELEASED
Adrienne Michelle Dunn, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tamara Lanae Fuqua, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Doan T. Miller, 66, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior
Carrie J. Blanton, 41, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Christina J. Belviy, 21, New Albany, warrant
Tyler A. Roberts, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Mark A. Cochran, 22, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.