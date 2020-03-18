Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Robert Lee Casey, 39, Madison, robbery, battery with bodily injury, theft of motor vehicle, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Ashley Amanda Simms, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Kathleen Marcel Warren, 35, Madison, warrant (felony)

Torrey D. Jones, 42, Centralia, IL, hold for other agency (felony)

Jonathan Arias, 29, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Antonio Lamont Tharpe Sr., 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Corey William Pearl, 24, Clarksville, domestic battery

RELEASED

Adrienne Michelle Dunn, 29, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tamara Lanae Fuqua, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Doan T. Miller, 66, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior

Carrie J. Blanton, 41, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Christina J. Belviy, 21, New Albany, warrant

Tyler A. Roberts, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Mark A. Cochran, 22, Charlestown, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

None

Tags

Recommended for you