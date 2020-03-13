Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Aaron Ray Madley, 37, Laconia, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Ronald Forrest Stoner, 51, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Jason Charles Gresham, 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony), embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspects care), resisting law enforcement, conversion

Rickey Dale Houston, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jennifer Renae Trew, 45, Jeffersonville, obstruction of justice, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug

Kevin William Kugler, 26, Capac, MI., warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Brittany Gayle Green, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jesse C. Johnson, 26, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, warrant (violation of parole)

Eddie J. Hackney, 39, New Albany, possession of syringe

Ian T. Murphy, 32, Paoli, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with prior

Andrew P. Kasse, 38, Floyd Knobs, habitual traffic offender

Brian R. Pahner, 32, New Albany, criminal trespass, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement

Stacy L. Blanco, 42, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

