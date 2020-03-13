CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Aaron Ray Madley, 37, Laconia, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Ronald Forrest Stoner, 51, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Jason Charles Gresham, 36, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (felony), embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspects care), resisting law enforcement, conversion
Rickey Dale Houston, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jennifer Renae Trew, 45, Jeffersonville, obstruction of justice, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug
Kevin William Kugler, 26, Capac, MI., warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Brittany Gayle Green, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jesse C. Johnson, 26, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, warrant (violation of parole)
Eddie J. Hackney, 39, New Albany, possession of syringe
Ian T. Murphy, 32, Paoli, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with prior
Andrew P. Kasse, 38, Floyd Knobs, habitual traffic offender
Brian R. Pahner, 32, New Albany, criminal trespass, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement
Stacy L. Blanco, 42, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
