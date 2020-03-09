Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jeffrey Allen Briscoe II, 37, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, endangering a person

Herbert A. Nelson, 59, Louisville, invasion of privacy

Kylie Fraze, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Bennie Earl Moberly, 44, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Bartholomew William Wilder, 39, Charlestown, court order return

Troy W. Zearing, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Ricky Lynn Wiseman Jr., 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Billy Joe Asher, 35, Sellersburg, criminal mischief, theft (shoplifting)

Lesley Jean Leonard Cochran, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Kyler Heil, 22, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Korey Andrew Randolph, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Anthony Lee Self, 43, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)

Hayden Ray Adams, 27, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe

Pedro Celestino Guillen, 20, Clarksville, operator never licensed

Donald Ray Fuller, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Jack Elijah Cooper, 25, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I - IV

Rebecca G. Biel, 70, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Samantha A. Cornett, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tieondral Roberts, 34, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle)

Nancy Ann Hall, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy

Joseph Owen Higdon, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brittany Nicole Belcher, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, sale of alcohol

Qiana Tiara Willis, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Jevon Deshawn Harris-Curry, 27, Jeffersonville, false informing, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Larry James Fugate, 22, Crothersville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shelly Melissa Tallon, 44, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ricky D. Glaab, 65, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Alden Dewayne Fuqua Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicole Demaggio, 28, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, embezzlement misapproplation of money, property, other entrusted in suspect's care

Michael David Denhard II, 28, Sellersburg, battery with moderate bodily injury

Tasha Lanette Brantley, 38, Madison, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (misdemeanor)

Montell Nathanial Coates, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Lamont Galarza, 37, Jersey, NJ, hold for other agency (felony)

Stephanie Lynn Burk, 41, Bellefontaine, OH, hold for other agency (felony)

Edwin Cruz, 54, Mufflintown, PA, warrant (felony)

Carona Davis, 46, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Oscar Vargas, 23, Mission, TX, synthetic ID deception, hold for other agency (felony)

Demetrius Holt, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Earl Lee Evans, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Keith Andrew Kenny, 50, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Michael J. Meeks, 45, Westport, KY, warrant (felony)

Amanda Eve Hunt, 43, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)

Angela D. Spalding, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Johnny Allen York Jr., 43, Charlestown, burglary, residential entry

Michael Aaron Ponto, 18, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Kevin R. Brading, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kenneth William Motherly, 61, no address listed, synthetic ID deception, possession of methamphetamine

Obed Feliz Martinez, 33, Charlestown, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated

Michael Anthony Anderson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jermiah Neil Darnall, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant

RELEASED

Joshua J. Hess, 36, Sellersburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia

Shelby Elyser Fields, 27, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Margen Batchuluun, 21, New Albany, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or hashish (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Chinguun Bishrel, 21, New Albany, false identity

Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Katie J. Hublar, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Louisville Metro

Kevin W. Williams, 46, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Orange County

Ervin W. Hawkins, 55, New Albany, warrant, possession of marijuana

Jaquail L. Levels, 20, Louisville, dealing in marijuana, carrying a handgun without a permit

Christopher S. Ferguson, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert W. Volpert, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana

Catherine M. Armstrong, 32, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark and Scott counties

Jason M. Crone, 41, New Albany, public intoxication

Alisha A. Jennings, 40, New Albany, criminal trespass

Richard E. Hanger, 40, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael R. Landrum, 38, New Albany, possession of legend drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County

Kevan W. Hubbard, 39, Georgetown, invasion of privacy

Taylor J. Dedrick, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Adrian M. Calloway, 34, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Dwayne M. Lyninger, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kasi M. Ballew, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Cody W. Thompson, 27, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

Jeremy D. McQuirt, 43, New Albany, battery, criminal recklessness with deadly weapon, intimidation, auto theft, pointing a firearm

Rhonda Emery, 43, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Tracy M. Dixon, 27, no address listed, operating without receiving a license, possession of of substance

RELEASED

Amy S. Thurman, 37, Jeffersonville, operating without ever receiving a license, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

Durran C. Waynescott, 22, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated

Charles F. Williams, 46, New Albany, theft

Charles E. Phillips, 18, New Albany, minor consumption, minor while intoxicated

Thomas A. Hinson, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

