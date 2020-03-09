CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jeffrey Allen Briscoe II, 37, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, endangering a person
Herbert A. Nelson, 59, Louisville, invasion of privacy
Kylie Fraze, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Bennie Earl Moberly, 44, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Bartholomew William Wilder, 39, Charlestown, court order return
Troy W. Zearing, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ricky Lynn Wiseman Jr., 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Billy Joe Asher, 35, Sellersburg, criminal mischief, theft (shoplifting)
Lesley Jean Leonard Cochran, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Kyler Heil, 22, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Korey Andrew Randolph, 32, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony Lee Self, 43, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)
Hayden Ray Adams, 27, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe
Pedro Celestino Guillen, 20, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Donald Ray Fuller, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Jack Elijah Cooper, 25, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I - IV
Rebecca G. Biel, 70, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Samantha A. Cornett, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tieondral Roberts, 34, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle)
Nancy Ann Hall, 59, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy
Joseph Owen Higdon, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brittany Nicole Belcher, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, sale of alcohol
Qiana Tiara Willis, 33, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jevon Deshawn Harris-Curry, 27, Jeffersonville, false informing, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Larry James Fugate, 22, Crothersville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shelly Melissa Tallon, 44, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ricky D. Glaab, 65, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Alden Dewayne Fuqua Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicole Demaggio, 28, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, embezzlement misapproplation of money, property, other entrusted in suspect's care
Michael David Denhard II, 28, Sellersburg, battery with moderate bodily injury
Tasha Lanette Brantley, 38, Madison, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), warrant (misdemeanor)
Montell Nathanial Coates, 32, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Lamont Galarza, 37, Jersey, NJ, hold for other agency (felony)
Stephanie Lynn Burk, 41, Bellefontaine, OH, hold for other agency (felony)
Edwin Cruz, 54, Mufflintown, PA, warrant (felony)
Carona Davis, 46, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Oscar Vargas, 23, Mission, TX, synthetic ID deception, hold for other agency (felony)
Demetrius Holt, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Earl Lee Evans, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Keith Andrew Kenny, 50, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Michael J. Meeks, 45, Westport, KY, warrant (felony)
Amanda Eve Hunt, 43, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)
Angela D. Spalding, 40, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Johnny Allen York Jr., 43, Charlestown, burglary, residential entry
Michael Aaron Ponto, 18, New Albany, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Kevin R. Brading, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kenneth William Motherly, 61, no address listed, synthetic ID deception, possession of methamphetamine
Obed Feliz Martinez, 33, Charlestown, operator never licensed, driving while intoxicated
Michael Anthony Anderson, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jermiah Neil Darnall, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant
RELEASED
Joshua J. Hess, 36, Sellersburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia
Shelby Elyser Fields, 27, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Margen Batchuluun, 21, New Albany, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or hashish (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Chinguun Bishrel, 21, New Albany, false identity
Justin Allen Thomasson, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Katie J. Hublar, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Louisville Metro
Kevin W. Williams, 46, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Orange County
Ervin W. Hawkins, 55, New Albany, warrant, possession of marijuana
Jaquail L. Levels, 20, Louisville, dealing in marijuana, carrying a handgun without a permit
Christopher S. Ferguson, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert W. Volpert, 23, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana
Catherine M. Armstrong, 32, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark and Scott counties
Jason M. Crone, 41, New Albany, public intoxication
Alisha A. Jennings, 40, New Albany, criminal trespass
Richard E. Hanger, 40, Palmyra, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael R. Landrum, 38, New Albany, possession of legend drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, hold for Clark County
Kevan W. Hubbard, 39, Georgetown, invasion of privacy
Taylor J. Dedrick, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Adrian M. Calloway, 34, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Dwayne M. Lyninger, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kasi M. Ballew, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Cody W. Thompson, 27, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Jeremy D. McQuirt, 43, New Albany, battery, criminal recklessness with deadly weapon, intimidation, auto theft, pointing a firearm
Rhonda Emery, 43, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Tracy M. Dixon, 27, no address listed, operating without receiving a license, possession of of substance
RELEASED
Amy S. Thurman, 37, Jeffersonville, operating without ever receiving a license, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Durran C. Waynescott, 22, Elizabeth, driving while intoxicated
Charles F. Williams, 46, New Albany, theft
Charles E. Phillips, 18, New Albany, minor consumption, minor while intoxicated
Thomas A. Hinson, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
