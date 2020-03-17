CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Milo Jordan Stepp II, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
David J. Lindsey, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jose Hernandez, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Russell Lee Prewitt, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer
Joshua N. Bowman, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Steven Ray Ballard, 40, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Alex S. Heavrin, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Larry W. Skinner, 52, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Audrain County, MO
David A. Lambert, 48, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)
Russell E. Staggs, 40, New Albany, warrant (body attachment)
Makenzie S. Craig, 25, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jeffrey A. Lamb, 56, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
David L. Lovan, 41, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Meagan R. Dooley, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Christopher A. Thomas, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Cody T. Haynes, 24, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Taylor A. Green, 19, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
