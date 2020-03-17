Jail Activity Stock
Buy Now

CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Milo Jordan Stepp II, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

David J. Lindsey, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jose Hernandez, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Russell Lee Prewitt, 48, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, refusal duties of arresting officer

Joshua N. Bowman, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Steven Ray Ballard, 40, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Alex S. Heavrin, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Larry W. Skinner, 52, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Audrain County, MO

David A. Lambert, 48, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)

Russell E. Staggs, 40, New Albany, warrant (body attachment)

Makenzie S. Craig, 25, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jeffrey A. Lamb, 56, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)

David L. Lovan, 41, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Meagan R. Dooley, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Christopher A. Thomas, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Cody T. Haynes, 24, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Taylor A. Green, 19, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

Recommended for you