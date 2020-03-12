Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Christopher Michael Chandler, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Devriesha Lashia Britt, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Melissa Ann McDaniel, 52, Borden, theft, shoplifting

Markus C. Turner, 30, Lexington, court order return

Stacey Nicole Jones, 39, warrant (felony)

Teddy Don Jackson Jr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Timothy F. Brown. 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Catherine Ann Wise, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Michael Cory Oliver, 55, Henryville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only)

Robert L. Willis, 51, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Michael Bryan Diehl, 52, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer Nicole Applegate, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Eric Robert Krause, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kelly Lynn Pollard, 41, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Mark A. Cochran Jr., 22, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

RELEASED

Jason G. Craven, 40. Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael E. Bobo, 48, no address listed, disorderly conduct

Edgar L. Ivey III, 55, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Reuben J. Cox, 27, Austin, warrant (violation of parole)

Jeremy L. Middleton, 41, Otisco, warrant (failure to appear)

Matthew S. Elliott, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant

Ryan L. Kelley, 26, Simpsonville, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Wendy G. Stocks, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher B. Tash, 23, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

William R. Hoskinson, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Bobby L. Wadington Jr., 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Shawnna R. Hessig, 27, Greenville, warrant

Robert E. Jones, 58, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Wendy L. Landgraf, 49, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, possession of legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance

Shyanne S. Thompson, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

None

