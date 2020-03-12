CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Christopher Michael Chandler, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Devriesha Lashia Britt, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Melissa Ann McDaniel, 52, Borden, theft, shoplifting
Markus C. Turner, 30, Lexington, court order return
Stacey Nicole Jones, 39, warrant (felony)
Teddy Don Jackson Jr., 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Timothy F. Brown. 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Catherine Ann Wise, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Michael Cory Oliver, 55, Henryville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only)
Robert L. Willis, 51, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Michael Bryan Diehl, 52, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer Nicole Applegate, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Eric Robert Krause, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kelly Lynn Pollard, 41, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)
Mark A. Cochran Jr., 22, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
RELEASED
Jason G. Craven, 40. Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael E. Bobo, 48, no address listed, disorderly conduct
Edgar L. Ivey III, 55, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Reuben J. Cox, 27, Austin, warrant (violation of parole)
Jeremy L. Middleton, 41, Otisco, warrant (failure to appear)
Matthew S. Elliott, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant
Ryan L. Kelley, 26, Simpsonville, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Wendy G. Stocks, 44, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher B. Tash, 23, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
William R. Hoskinson, 34, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Bobby L. Wadington Jr., 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Shawnna R. Hessig, 27, Greenville, warrant
Robert E. Jones, 58, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Wendy L. Landgraf, 49, New Albany, possession of controlled substance, possession of legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance
Shyanne S. Thompson, 25, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
None
