CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Adam Seth Persons, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Aaron Charles Higgins, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement
Jack Clinton Cain Jr., 62, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Stephanie Marie Smith, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kevin D. Taylor, 19, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, criminal confinement
Zachary M. Michele, 21, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery
Adrian D. Price, 39, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by drugs, resisting law enforcement, battery (no injury), intimidation to police officer
John Robert Eastes, 42, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
David Glenn Henderhan, 41, Henryville, domestic battery
Ricky Henderhan, 32, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief, domestic battery
Mark White, 34, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Drew M. Hampton, 29, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Denis J. Garr, 24, Clarksville, warrant
Eric T. Railey, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Julie B. Van, 37, no address listed, warrant
Alexis K. Townsend, 23, New Albany, warrant
Lamar R. Pettway, 29, Georgetown, domestic battery
Robert W. Brown, 48, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
None
