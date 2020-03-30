Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Adam Seth Persons, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Aaron Charles Higgins, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement

Jack Clinton Cain Jr., 62, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Stephanie Marie Smith, 38, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kevin D. Taylor, 19, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, criminal confinement

Zachary M. Michele, 21, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery

Adrian D. Price, 39, Clarksville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by drugs, resisting law enforcement, battery (no injury), intimidation to police officer

John Robert Eastes, 42, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

David Glenn Henderhan, 41, Henryville, domestic battery

Ricky Henderhan, 32, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief, domestic battery

Mark White, 34, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Drew M. Hampton, 29, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Denis J. Garr, 24, Clarksville, warrant

Eric T. Railey, 36, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Julie B. Van, 37, no address listed, warrant

Alexis K. Townsend, 23, New Albany, warrant

Lamar R. Pettway, 29, Georgetown, domestic battery

Robert W. Brown, 48, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

None

