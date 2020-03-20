Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ernest O. Bradley, 42, Louisville, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication

Todd F. Napier, 39, Underwood, resisting law enforcement, battery with no injury, intimidation

James E. Shupp, 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Thinh Hoang Phan, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Marcus Anthony Johnson, 41, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Cottrell C. Mackey, 26, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Gary Lee DuVall Jr., 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Michael Allen Jones, 40, Laconia, court order return

Windor Annis Ballard, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jessica L. Huffman, 20, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Roddy J. Henderson, 24, New Albany, warrant

Carolyn R. Shelton, 30, New Albany, residential entry

Frederick D. Jones, 56, Louisville, needs to sign waiver  

Larry W. Skinner, 52, no address listed, needs to sign Waiver for Aubrain County, MO

Shontae Bishop, 39, New Albany, criminal trespassing

Robert L. Coomer, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of paroled)

Christopher A. Gilland, 36, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Victor J. Mitchell. 38, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY

Hailey S. Pierce, 19, New Albany, theft

RELEASED

Jacob Kennedy, 38, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)

