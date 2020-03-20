CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ernest O. Bradley, 42, Louisville, intimidation to police officer, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication
Todd F. Napier, 39, Underwood, resisting law enforcement, battery with no injury, intimidation
James E. Shupp, 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Thinh Hoang Phan, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Marcus Anthony Johnson, 41, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Cottrell C. Mackey, 26, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Gary Lee DuVall Jr., 44, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Michael Allen Jones, 40, Laconia, court order return
Windor Annis Ballard, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jessica L. Huffman, 20, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Roddy J. Henderson, 24, New Albany, warrant
Carolyn R. Shelton, 30, New Albany, residential entry
Frederick D. Jones, 56, Louisville, needs to sign waiver
Larry W. Skinner, 52, no address listed, needs to sign Waiver for Aubrain County, MO
Shontae Bishop, 39, New Albany, criminal trespassing
Robert L. Coomer, 31, New Albany, warrant (violation of paroled)
Christopher A. Gilland, 36, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Victor J. Mitchell. 38, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
Hailey S. Pierce, 19, New Albany, theft
RELEASED
Jacob Kennedy, 38, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)
