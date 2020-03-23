CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Treyvon P. Junior, 20, no address listed, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct
Devontre Trajuan Southers, 21, New Albany, intimidation to police officer
Cyris Lee Santoro, 22, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Genaro Argueta Tepepan, 52, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Edward Allen Geyman, 34, North Vernon, warrant (felony)
Layla Kallembach-Siphers, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Collyn B. Michael, 30, Louisville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or Salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Chanelle E. Stear, 30, Louisville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Ronald Edward Voelker, 48, Elizabeth, intimidation with weapon, criminal recklessness with weapon, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, attempted murder
Shawn T. Shepherd, 31, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery
RELEASED
Andrew Cory Hunt-Huff, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michelle R. Lamm, 48, Palmyra, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
Carl R. Cottrill, 27, no address listed, warrant
Demerrius D. Duncan, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with minor present, driving while intoxicated (endangering)
RELEASED
Marlon D. Moore, 34, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct
