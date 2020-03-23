Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Treyvon P. Junior, 20, no address listed, intimidation to police officer, disorderly conduct

Devontre Trajuan Southers, 21, New Albany, intimidation to police officer

Cyris Lee Santoro, 22, Scottsburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Genaro Argueta Tepepan, 52, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Edward Allen Geyman, 34, North Vernon, warrant (felony)

Layla Kallembach-Siphers, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Collyn B. Michael, 30, Louisville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or Salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Chanelle E. Stear, 30, Louisville, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Ronald Edward Voelker, 48, Elizabeth, intimidation with weapon, criminal recklessness with weapon, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, attempted murder

Shawn T. Shepherd, 31, Jeffersonville, strangulation, domestic battery

RELEASED

Andrew Cory Hunt-Huff, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michelle R. Lamm, 48, Palmyra, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

Carl R. Cottrill, 27, no address listed, warrant

Demerrius D. Duncan, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with minor present, driving while intoxicated (endangering)

RELEASED

Marlon D. Moore, 34, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct

