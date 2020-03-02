CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Timothy J. Schepers, 58, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, trafficking with an inmate
Angela Lee Blanford, 55, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled controlled substance, Schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
June D. Wells, 42, Corpus Christie, TX, domestic battery with previous conviction, strangulation
Camilo Mendoza, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Dakota Hendrick, 27, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Ashley Patricia Bracey, 37, Jeffersonville, counterfeiting, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony)
Codey W. Winters, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason Lee Burdette, 39, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Erica Rae Miller, 31, Marysville, warrant (felony)
Jerry Davis, 59, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Bruce J. Fox, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Angela Marie Childs, 32, New Albany, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, false identity statement, possession of methamphetamine, intimidation to police officer
Stevie L. Burgess, 52, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Kelly Avery, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Sean Matthew Loosemore, 36, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Everett David Goodman, 45, New Albany, theft
Frank Allen Vest Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Kern Evans, 50, Sellersburg, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Timmy Ray Baize Jr., 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Juston Robert Johnson, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Christopher Michael Kiviniemi, 45, Memphis, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
James Brandon Baker, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Kristina N. Bell, 32, LaGrange, KY, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of marijuana, hash soil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva, possession of paraphernalia
Michael Ray Kinley, 30, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Zachary Wells, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Taylor M. Deaton, 18, Charlestown, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Jeffrey Lynn Mitchell, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Brittney Nicole Dunn, 33, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)
William Jeff Beckort, 42, Richland, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Brian Louis Mailback, 42, Clarksville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, warrant (felony)
Russell Caballero Morales, 32, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed
Latoyta Rae Hendricks, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), synthetic ID deception
Danny R. Cissell, 27, Louisville, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor
Isidro Cabrera Carrillo, 43, Chicago, operator never licensed, hold for other agency
Kenneth Paul Hulsey, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Hector E. Estrella, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Keisha Johnson, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug
Robert R. Taylor, 43, Madison, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance, drugs/alcohol
George Sherman Reece, 51, Madison, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a of nuisance drugs/alcohol
Katrina Ashten Hart, 24, Madison, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance
Joshua Daniel Bean, 41, Columbus, warrant (felony)
Patrick Lewis, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jennifer Foster, 37, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
George Joseph Crawford, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ashley Almon, 31, LaGrange, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jose Diaz, 45, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Sean Patrick Dechert, 28, Jeffersonville, intimidation
Andrew Cobos Arredondo, 31, Salem, hold for other agency (felony)
Luis Eduardo Duran-Jimenez, 29, Otisco, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication
Jordan Lee Diebold, 28, Otisco, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or hash (possession only)
RELEASED
Katelyn Erin Dowell, 29, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, refusal duties of arresting officer, possession of controlled substance, schedule V, Legend Drug possession, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Megan D. Smith, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Aindreas Vontrell Cruse, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Heaven Lee Faith, 20, Shepherdsville, KY, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joshua L. Roberts, 26, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Clinton J. Branham, 49, Floyds Knobs, maintaining a common nuisance, unlawful possession of firearm by violent felon
Arie W. Hensley, 22, Grantsburg, warrant , hold for Orange County
Nathan J. Pittman, 30, New Albany, warrant
Jason R. Gregory, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant
Tyra S. McQuirt, 22, New Albany, warrant, false informing
David R. Ross, 60, no address listed, criminal trespass with prior conviction, public intoxication
Kyle L. Nevitt, 40, Louisville, resisting law enforcement
Cherok A. Douglass, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic
Joseph D. Canada, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated with prior
John D. Fessel, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Sandy A. Spaulding, 36, New Albany, warrant
Siana L. Hopkins, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Kaleb M. Yates, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine enhancement, possession of narcotic drug enhancement, possession of controlled substance enhancement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of handgun without license
RELEASED
William C. Dewitt, 37, Louisville, warrant
Halee B. Eaton, 27, New Albany, warrant
Christopher L. Embry, 42, Louisville, warrant
Joshua L. Niece, 42, New Albany, warrant
Joshua I. Estes, 22, New Albany, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license
Terrence G. Hill, 49, Elizabethtown, KY, public intoxication
