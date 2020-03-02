Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Timothy J. Schepers, 58, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, trafficking with an inmate

Angela Lee Blanford, 55, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled controlled substance, Schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

June D. Wells, 42, Corpus Christie, TX, domestic battery with previous conviction, strangulation

Camilo Mendoza, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Dakota Hendrick, 27, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Ashley Patricia Bracey, 37, Jeffersonville, counterfeiting, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of paraphernalia, warrant (felony)

Codey W. Winters, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason Lee Burdette, 39, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Erica Rae Miller, 31, Marysville, warrant (felony)

Jerry Davis, 59, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Bruce J. Fox, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Angela Marie Childs, 32, New Albany, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, false identity statement, possession of methamphetamine, intimidation to police officer

Stevie L. Burgess, 52, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Kelly Avery, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Sean Matthew Loosemore, 36, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Everett David Goodman, 45, New Albany, theft

Frank Allen Vest Jr., 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Kern Evans, 50, Sellersburg, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Timmy Ray Baize Jr., 35, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Juston Robert Johnson, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Christopher Michael Kiviniemi, 45, Memphis, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

James Brandon Baker, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Kristina N. Bell, 32, LaGrange, KY, driving while intoxicated (refusal), possession of marijuana, hash soil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva, possession of paraphernalia

Michael Ray Kinley, 30, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Zachary Wells, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Taylor M. Deaton, 18, Charlestown, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Jeffrey Lynn Mitchell, 55, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Brittney Nicole Dunn, 33, Henryville, warrant (misdemeanor)

William Jeff Beckort, 42, Richland, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Brian Louis Mailback, 42, Clarksville, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, warrant (felony)

Russell Caballero Morales, 32, Jeffersonville, operator never licensed

Latoyta Rae Hendricks, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony), synthetic ID deception

Danny R. Cissell, 27, Louisville, possession or use of Legend Drug or Precursor

Isidro Cabrera Carrillo, 43, Chicago, operator never licensed, hold for other agency

Kenneth Paul Hulsey, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Hector E. Estrella, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Keisha Johnson, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Schedule I or II drug

Robert R. Taylor, 43, Madison, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a common nuisance, drugs/alcohol

George Sherman Reece, 51, Madison, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, visiting a of nuisance drugs/alcohol

Katrina Ashten Hart, 24, Madison, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance

Joshua Daniel Bean, 41, Columbus, warrant (felony)

Patrick Lewis, 40, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jennifer Foster, 37, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

George Joseph Crawford, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ashley Almon, 31, LaGrange, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jose Diaz, 45, Clarksville, operator never licensed

Sean Patrick Dechert, 28, Jeffersonville, intimidation

Andrew Cobos Arredondo, 31, Salem, hold for other agency (felony)

Luis Eduardo Duran-Jimenez, 29, Otisco, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication

Jordan Lee Diebold, 28, Otisco, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or hash (possession only)

RELEASED

Katelyn Erin Dowell, 29, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, endangering a person, refusal duties of arresting officer, possession of controlled substance, schedule V, Legend Drug possession, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years

Megan D. Smith, 34, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Aindreas Vontrell Cruse, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Heaven Lee Faith, 20, Shepherdsville, KY, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joshua L. Roberts, 26, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County

Clinton J. Branham, 49, Floyds Knobs, maintaining a common nuisance, unlawful possession of firearm by violent felon

Arie W. Hensley, 22, Grantsburg, warrant , hold for Orange County

Nathan J. Pittman, 30, New Albany, warrant

Jason R. Gregory, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant

Tyra S. McQuirt, 22, New Albany, warrant, false informing

David R. Ross, 60, no address listed, criminal trespass with prior conviction, public intoxication

Kyle L. Nevitt, 40, Louisville, resisting law enforcement

Cherok A. Douglass, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic

Joseph D. Canada, 27, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated with prior

John D. Fessel, 30, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Sandy A. Spaulding, 36, New Albany, warrant

Siana L. Hopkins, 38, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Kaleb M. Yates, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine enhancement, possession of narcotic drug enhancement, possession of controlled substance enhancement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of handgun without license

RELEASED

William C. Dewitt, 37, Louisville, warrant

Halee B. Eaton, 27, New Albany, warrant

Christopher L. Embry, 42, Louisville, warrant

Joshua L. Niece, 42, New Albany, warrant

Joshua I. Estes, 22, New Albany, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license

Terrence G. Hill, 49, Elizabethtown, KY, public intoxication

