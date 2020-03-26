CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
David G. Weigand, 27, Louisville, court order return
Matthew Bradley Atkins, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rocky Lee King, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Alisha Rena-Garcia, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Destaney Michelle Taylor, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony), theft
Valen Dino Provenza Jr., 30, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 28, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Levi Christopher Pangburn, 25, Underwood, warrant (felony)
Brian David Tucker, 44, New Albany, intimidation with a weapon, battery (no injury), resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct
Jamarr Gaines, 39, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Mark Terrance Tooley II, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Kevin E. Smyzer Jr., 30, Louisville, dealing heroin, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, carrying handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Jessica Jesse, 36, Milton, KY, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
William B. Reid 20, no address listed, warrant
Nickolas D. Desurne, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, theft, criminal trespass
RELEASED
None
