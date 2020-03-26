Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

David G. Weigand, 27, Louisville, court order return

Matthew Bradley Atkins, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Rocky Lee King, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Alisha Rena-Garcia, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Destaney Michelle Taylor, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony), theft

Valen Dino Provenza Jr., 30, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 28, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Levi Christopher Pangburn, 25, Underwood, warrant (felony)

Brian David Tucker, 44, New Albany, intimidation with a weapon, battery (no injury), resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct

Jamarr Gaines, 39, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Mark Terrance Tooley II, 33, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Kevin E. Smyzer Jr., 30, Louisville, dealing heroin, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, carrying handgun without license, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Jessica Jesse, 36, Milton, KY, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

William B. Reid 20, no address listed, warrant

Nickolas D. Desurne, 30, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, theft, criminal trespass

RELEASED

None

