Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

David G. Weigand, 27, Louisville, court order return

Matthew Bradley Atkins, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Rockey Lee King, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Alisha Rene Garcia, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Destaney Michelle Taylor, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony), theft

Valen Dino Provenza Jr., 30, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 28, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Levi Christopher Pangburn, 25, Underwood, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jordan A. Lincoln, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of home detention)

Michael A. Dillon, 23, Owensboro, KY, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

RELEASED

None

