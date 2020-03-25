CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
David G. Weigand, 27, Louisville, court order return
Matthew Bradley Atkins, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rockey Lee King, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Alisha Rene Garcia, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Destaney Michelle Taylor, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony), theft
Valen Dino Provenza Jr., 30, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brayden Anthony Dannenfelser, 28, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Levi Christopher Pangburn, 25, Underwood, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jordan A. Lincoln, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of home detention)
Michael A. Dillon, 23, Owensboro, KY, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
RELEASED
None
