Jail Activity Stock
CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Travis Shane Atchison, 32, Salem, hold for other agency (felony)

Jeffrey Scott Rhoads, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Keith Alan Daugherty, 30, Jeffersonville, court order return

David Jonathan Fuson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Wanty, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction

Curtis Robinson, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Darrell D. Maupin, 37, Hanover, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Victoria Lou Wimp, 34, Clarksville, trafficking with an inmate with controlled substance (deadly weapon, cellular device), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, obstruction of traffic

Sarah Marie Mefford, 29, New Albany, court order return

Jennifer L. Crone, 33, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Pamela J. Parker, 56, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Adam D. Cave, 37, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, maintaining a common nuisance, alcohol

Donald Caffrey, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kevin A. Washington, 23, New Albany, warrant (body attachment)

Nikki E. Weddle, 32, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Ariel J. Bradshaw, 36, New Albany, warrant

Ted R. Cobb, 36, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Jodi A. Reynolds, 38, Bloomington, warrant (failure to appear)

Troy L. Dillow, 57, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Harrison County

Laquantae B. Jenkins Harris, 24, New Albany, obliterating ID marks on firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Jody L. Kendall, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with minor present, neglect of dependent

Robert J. McDonough, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Just B. Madjani, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior, driving while intoxicated (endangering), false informing

Andrea S. Malone, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

