CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Travis Shane Atchison, 32, Salem, hold for other agency (felony)
Jeffrey Scott Rhoads, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Keith Alan Daugherty, 30, Jeffersonville, court order return
David Jonathan Fuson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Wanty, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction
Curtis Robinson, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Darrell D. Maupin, 37, Hanover, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Victoria Lou Wimp, 34, Clarksville, trafficking with an inmate with controlled substance (deadly weapon, cellular device), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, obstruction of traffic
Sarah Marie Mefford, 29, New Albany, court order return
Jennifer L. Crone, 33, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Pamela J. Parker, 56, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Adam D. Cave, 37, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, maintaining a common nuisance, alcohol
Donald Caffrey, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kevin A. Washington, 23, New Albany, warrant (body attachment)
Nikki E. Weddle, 32, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Ariel J. Bradshaw, 36, New Albany, warrant
Ted R. Cobb, 36, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Jodi A. Reynolds, 38, Bloomington, warrant (failure to appear)
Troy L. Dillow, 57, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Harrison County
Laquantae B. Jenkins Harris, 24, New Albany, obliterating ID marks on firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Jody L. Kendall, 29, New Albany, driving while intoxicated with minor present, neglect of dependent
Robert J. McDonough, 38, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Just B. Madjani, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with prior, driving while intoxicated (endangering), false informing
Andrea S. Malone, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
