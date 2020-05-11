BOOKED-IN
John T. Williamson, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Richard A. Bishop, 26, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of controlled substance smoking instrument, visiting a common nuisance
Derrick A. Wright, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, intimidation to police officer
Tyra Luann Crotzer, 45, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Alicia N. Stewart, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jeneviene Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, theft, shoplifting, false informing
Tyler R. Hon, 28, Madison, possession of controlled substance, schedule I-IV
Aaron Dunn, 31, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Joshua Sylvester Dyson, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jordan Mackenzie Drake, 27, Jeffersonville, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, theft of firearm
Marcy Patrick Green, 39, Gary, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), reckless driving
Landon Cole O’Neal, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Seth A. Norton, 21, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief
Granville C. Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William Henry Rogers III, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV
John Lee Green, 24, Jeffersonville, battery, false identity statement
Jurrell D. Conn, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, endangering a person
RELEASED
Joseph Edward Brown, 30, Sellersburg, court order return
James Brandon Truman, 41, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Charles L. Mattingly, 24, Crandall, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior
Jacob L. Rogers, 28, no address listed, possession of syringe, warrant
Cheryl L. Hill, 44, Sellersburg, theft, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Christopher R. Compton, 38, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jeramy E. Texas, 43, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Katelynn M. Jones, 28, New Albany, possession of synthetic drug
Jennifer L. Davis, 36, New Albany, criminal conversion
Aaron M. Nichols, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Kobe A. Stanton, 20, Louisville, possession of marijuana, dealing in marijuana, dealing in marijuana
Karen F. Ashley, 65, Marengo, theft, criminal trespass
Antone D. Bruce, 19, Louisville, auto theft, resisting law enforcement in vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license
Ronnie Gardner, 56, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Fausto M. Ramirez, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.