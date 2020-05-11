BOOKED-IN

John T. Williamson, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Richard A. Bishop, 26, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of a controlled substance, schedule I-IV, possession of controlled substance smoking instrument, visiting a common nuisance

Derrick A. Wright, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, intimidation to police officer

Tyra Luann Crotzer, 45, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Alicia N. Stewart, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jeneviene Mae Rumpel, 32, Jeffersonville, theft, shoplifting, false informing

Tyler R. Hon, 28, Madison, possession of controlled substance, schedule I-IV

Aaron Dunn, 31, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Joshua Sylvester Dyson, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jordan Mackenzie Drake, 27, Jeffersonville, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, theft of firearm

Marcy Patrick Green, 39, Gary, driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only), reckless driving

Landon Cole O’Neal, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Seth A. Norton, 21, Louisville, theft of motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief

Granville C. Myers, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William Henry Rogers III, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of a controlled substance schedule I-IV

John Lee Green, 24, Jeffersonville, battery, false identity statement

Jurrell D. Conn, 26, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, endangering a person

RELEASED

Joseph Edward Brown, 30, Sellersburg, court order return

James Brandon Truman, 41, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

BOOKED-IN

Charles L. Mattingly, 24, Crandall, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia with prior

Jacob L. Rogers, 28, no address listed, possession of syringe, warrant

Cheryl L. Hill, 44, Sellersburg, theft, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Christopher R. Compton, 38, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jeramy E. Texas, 43, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana

Katelynn M. Jones, 28, New Albany, possession of synthetic drug

Jennifer L. Davis, 36, New Albany, criminal conversion

Aaron M. Nichols, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Kobe A. Stanton, 20, Louisville, possession of marijuana, dealing in marijuana, dealing in marijuana

Karen F. Ashley, 65, Marengo, theft, criminal trespass

Antone D. Bruce, 19, Louisville, auto theft, resisting law enforcement in vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license

Ronnie Gardner, 56, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Fausto M. Ramirez, 26, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

